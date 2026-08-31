Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mirzapur: The Movie receives 'A' certificate; releasing September 2026.

Film boasts 197-minute runtime, marks franchise's big-screen debut.

Gurmmeet Singh directs; Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios produce.

The wait for Mirzapur: The Movie is entering its final stretch, and the latest update has added even more anticipation around the theatrical release. The Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios film has received an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC and comes with a runtime of 197 minutes. The film is set to bring the much-loved world of Mirzapur to cinemas for the first time on September 4, 2026.

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Mirzapur: The Movie Gets ‘A’ Certificate From CBFC

As anticipation continues to build, Mirzapur: The Movie has officially cleared the censor process. The film has been awarded an ‘A’ certificate by the CBFC, setting the stage for what the makers describe as an intense and unrestrained big-screen experience.

The theatrical adaptation marks a major shift for the franchise, taking the story and its familiar characters from the OTT space to cinemas. The teaser and trailer have already generated strong interest, further adding to the excitement surrounding its release.

Film To Run For 197 Minutes

At 3 hours and 17 minutes, Mirzapur: The Movie will offer audiences a lengthy cinematic experience. The makers are promising 197 minutes of full-scale entertainment, with the film aiming to retain the energy and intensity that audiences have come to associate with the franchise.

With the release date drawing closer, the extended runtime and ‘A’ certificate are likely to add further curiosity among fans eager to see the franchise on the big screen.

CBFC Orders Changes To Cuss Words, Intimate Scenes

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) sought few changes before granting the film its censor certificate.

The report stated that four instances containing cuss words were muted, while abusive language was replaced with more appropriate wording at six other points in the film. A dialogue featuring the line ‘Galey se lag gar’ was also altered as part of the certification process.

The CBFC also directed the makers to make changes to two intimate sequences, one appearing in the first half and another in the second half.

As part of the revisions, the intimate portions were reduced by 50% through changes to both the visuals and sound. The alterations resulted in 35 seconds of such content being removed from the final cut.

Despite the changes to language and intimate scenes, the film's violent and gory sequences were reportedly left untouched by the CBFC.

Mirzapur: The Movie Promises Full-On Bhaukaal

The film arrives amid considerable excitement among the franchise's fanbase. Bringing popular Mirzapur characters into a theatrical setting, it aims to deliver the larger-than-life experience audiences have been waiting for.

Given the buzz surrounding the project, expectations are high for its performance at the box office when it opens in cinemas.

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Who Is Behind Mirzapur: The Movie?

Mirzapur: The Movie is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. Gurmmeet Singh has directed the film, while Puneet Krishna has written it.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have produced the film under the Excel Entertainment banner. Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani have come on board as co-producers.

Mirzapur: The Movie releases in cinemas on 4th September 2026.