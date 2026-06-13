'Michael' Becomes Highest-Grossing Music Biopic Ever, Leaves 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Behind

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Michael Jackson biopic sets new global box office record.

Film surpasses Bohemian Rhapsody, earning $911.9 million worldwide.

It is also now the highest-grossing domestic market biopic.

The film nears $1 billion, continuing its successful run.

The Michael Jackson biopic Michael has rewritten the record books, emerging as the highest-grossing music biopic of all time. The film has now edged past Bohemian Rhapsody at the global box office, marking a major achievement for the production and further cementing audience interest in stories centred on legendary music icons.

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Michael Breaks Long-Standing Global Box Office Record

According to reports, Michael has generated USD 911.9 million (approx. Rs 7,842 crore) worldwide since arriving in cinemas on April 24. That figure pushes it ahead of Bohemian Rhapsody, which completed its theatrical run with a worldwide total of USD 910.9 million (approx. Rs 7,834 crore).

Before reaching the top position, the film had already moved ahead of the 2022 Elvis Presley biopic Elvis. It has now surpassed both major rivals to secure the number one spot among music-based biographical films.

The latest success is not limited to international markets. Michael has also become the highest-grossing biopic ever released in the domestic market, adding yet another accomplishment to its rapidly growing list of box-office milestones.

The achievement also represents a significant moment for producer Graham King, who previously guided the Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody to worldwide success.

The Race Towards The $1 Billion Mark

With its theatrical run still underway, the film's box-office journey may not be over. Michael is now steadily approaching the USD 1 billion (approx. Rs 8,600 crore) global milestone.

If achieved, it would join an exclusive group of films to cross that threshold. At present, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie remains the highest-grossing film worldwide in 2026 after reaching the billion-dollar mark earlier this month.

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About Michael

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and penned by John Logan, Michael follows the life and career of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Development of the project involved support from several members of the Jackson family and came years after the singer's death in 2009 at the age of 50.

Jaafar Jackson, the son of Michael Jackson's brother Jermaine Jackson, takes on the lead role, while Juliano Krue Valdi portrays the music icon during his younger years.

According to the film's official description, Michael offers an "honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated" music icon.

Alongside Jaafar Jackson, the film features a notable supporting ensemble. Colman Domingo appears as family patriarch Joe Jackson, while Nia Long plays Katherine Jackson. The cast also includes Miles Teller as lawyer and manager John Branca, Laura Harrier as music executive Suzanne de Passe, and Mike Myers as CBS Records executive Walter Yetnikoff.