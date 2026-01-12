Mardaani 3 Trailer: Rani Mukerji Takes On A Chilling New Villain As 93 Girls Go Missing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Mardaani 3 trailer: Bollywood star Rani Mukerji is ready to step back into her fierce cop persona as Mardaani 3 gears up for release. Yash Raj Films dropped the much-awaited trailer on January 12, teasing a darker, more ruthless chapter in the popular franchise and reintroducing audiences to ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy on a chilling new case.

Mardaani 3 trailer: A race against time

Unveiled on Monday, the trailer throws viewers straight into the heart of a disturbing investigation. ACP Shivani Roy is tasked with cracking the case of 93 young girls who vanish within a span of just three months. As she follows the trail with her signature no-holds-barred approach, Shivani uncovers a shocking truth — the mastermind behind the kidnappings is a woman known as Amma.

Played by Mallika Prasad, Amma is portrayed as a beggar-mafia leader with a sinister agenda, targeting girls between the ages of eight and 11. The trailer builds an atmosphere of dread as Shivani battles time to dismantle a network that appears far more dangerous and organised than expected.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Audience reactions pour in

The intense visuals and grim subject struck a chord with many viewers, prompting a flood of reactions online. One comment read, “It is not a horror movie, but I still felt scared.” Another wrote, “Rani ma’am & Mallika ma’am brilliance on screen.” A fan declared, “My real hero Shivani Shivaji Roy is back. Queen is back to hunt.”

However, not all responses were glowing. A section of viewers felt the premise bore similarities to Delhi Crime Season 3, with one comment stating, “We have already seen Delhi Crime Season 3.”

About the film

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 3 marks the third instalment of YRF’s gritty cop franchise. Speaking earlier about the film, Rani Mukerji had said, “When we set out to make Mardaani 3, we were hoping that we would find a script that would take the experience of watching a Mardaani franchise film higher. Mardaani is an extremely loved franchise, and we have a certain responsibility to deliver on the expectations that people have. We will do our best to live up to this. Mardaani 3 is dark, deadly and brutal. So, I’m intrigued to find out the response of the people towards our film. I hope they shower this film with the same amount of love that they have always given.”