Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Marathi film 'Gondhal' is India's official Oscar entry.

The thriller explores marital conflict, deception, and murder.

Santosh Davakhar directed, having won Silver Peacock previously.

This marks the fourth Marathi film chosen for Oscars.

Marathi cinema has secured a place in India’s Oscar campaign, with Santosh Davakhar’s Gondhal selected as the country’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards. Announced by the Film Federation of India (FFI), the selection brings a story rooted in Maharashtra’s folk traditions to the global stage. Set during the intense, overnight Gondhal ritual, the thriller combines marital conflict, desire, deception, and murder. The film’s Oscar journey follows its festival success, including Davakhar’s Silver Peacock win for Best Director at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), at the festival in Goa.

Gondhal Story, Cast And Director

Set in rural Maharashtra, Gondhal takes place over a single night during the traditional ritual that gives the film its title. The 117-minute thriller has been written and directed by Santosh Davakhar. The film stars Ishita Deshmukh, Kishor Kadam, Yogesh Sohoni and Nishad Bhoir in key roles. Deshmukh plays Suman, a woman trapped in an unhappy marriage with wealthy Anand, portrayed by Sohoni.

Suman’s life changes when she develops feelings for Saheba, a Gondhali performer. Determined to leave her marriage, she creates a dangerous plan and involves Anand’s fixated cousin, Sarjerao, played by Bhoir. However, the plan soon spirals into murder, leaving Suman caught in a web of love, betrayal, manipulation, and survival.

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Gondhal’s Oscar Selection And Marathi Cinema’s Record

The Film Federation of India selected Gondhal from a list of 33 contenders. P Seshadri, chairperson of the selection committee, announced the film’s selection as India’s official entry for the 99th Academy Awards. The film also arrives at the Oscars following recognition on the festival circuit. Santosh Davakhar won the Silver Peacock for Best Director at the 56th International Film Festival of India.

Gondhal is the fourth Marathi film to be selected as India’s official Oscar entry. The earlier selections were:

Shwaas - 2005

Harishchandrachi Factory - 2009

Court - 2015

Although Indian films have received international recognition, India is yet to win the Best International Feature Film award, previously known as the Best Foreign Film category.

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Oscars 2027: Date, Venue And Host

The 99th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Conan O’Brien is set to host the ceremony for the third consecutive year. The final Oscar nominations and shortlisted films will determine whether Gondhal progresses further in the Best International Feature Film race.