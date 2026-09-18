India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentMoviesMarathi Film 'Gondhal' Beats Ranveer Singh's Hit Film 'Dhurandhar' To Become India’s Oscar 2027 Entry

Marathi Film 'Gondhal' Beats Ranveer Singh's Hit Film 'Dhurandhar' To Become India’s Oscar 2027 Entry

Santosh Davakhar’s Marathi thriller Gondhal has been selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2027. Set during a traditional Maharashtra ritual, the film explores love, betrayal, and murder.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Marathi film 'Gondhal' is India's official Oscar entry.
  • The thriller explores marital conflict, deception, and murder.
  • Santosh Davakhar directed, having won Silver Peacock previously.
  • This marks the fourth Marathi film chosen for Oscars.

Marathi cinema has secured a place in India’s Oscar campaign, with Santosh Davakhar’s Gondhal selected as the country’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards. Announced by the Film Federation of India (FFI), the selection brings a story rooted in Maharashtra’s folk traditions to the global stage. Set during the intense, overnight Gondhal ritual, the thriller combines marital conflict, desire, deception, and murder. The film’s Oscar journey follows its festival success, including Davakhar’s Silver Peacock win for Best Director at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), at the festival in Goa.

Gondhal Story, Cast And Director

Set in rural Maharashtra, Gondhal takes place over a single night during the traditional ritual that gives the film its title. The 117-minute thriller has been written and directed by Santosh Davakhar. The film stars Ishita Deshmukh, Kishor Kadam, Yogesh Sohoni and Nishad Bhoir in key roles. Deshmukh plays Suman, a woman trapped in an unhappy marriage with wealthy Anand, portrayed by Sohoni.

Suman’s life changes when she develops feelings for Saheba, a Gondhali performer. Determined to leave her marriage, she creates a dangerous plan and involves Anand’s fixated cousin, Sarjerao, played by Bhoir. However, the plan soon spirals into murder, leaving Suman caught in a web of love, betrayal, manipulation, and survival.

ALSO READ | ‘New Phone, EMI… Same Old Bills!’: Sonu Sood Reacts As iPhone 18 Buyers Queue Up Outside Apple Stores

Gondhal’s Oscar Selection And Marathi Cinema’s Record

The Film Federation of India selected Gondhal from a list of 33 contenders. P Seshadri, chairperson of the selection committee, announced the film’s selection as India’s official entry for the 99th Academy Awards. The film also arrives at the Oscars following recognition on the festival circuit. Santosh Davakhar won the Silver Peacock for Best Director at the 56th International Film Festival of India.

Gondhal is the fourth Marathi film to be selected as India’s official Oscar entry. The earlier selections were:

  • Shwaas - 2005
  • Harishchandrachi Factory - 2009
  • Court - 2015

Although Indian films have received international recognition, India is yet to win the Best International Feature Film award, previously known as the Best Foreign Film category.

ALSO READ | ‘Vibe’ Review: Kunal Kemmu Passes The ‘Vibe Check’

Oscars 2027: Date, Venue And Host

The 99th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Conan O’Brien is set to host the ceremony for the third consecutive year. The final Oscar nominations and shortlisted films will determine whether Gondhal progresses further in the Best International Feature Film race.

 

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 18 Sep 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Marathi Cinema Film Federation Of India Best International Feature Film Oscars 2027 Gondhal India’s Official Oscar Entry Santosh Davakhar Ishita Deshmukh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
‘Vibe’ Review: Kunal Kemmu Passes The ‘Vibe Check’
‘Vibe’ Review: Kunal Kemmu Passes The ‘Vibe Check’
Movies
'Vibe' X Reactions: Viewers Call It A 'Fun Theatrical Watch', Some Find The Second Half 'Weak'
'Vibe' X Reactions: Viewers Call It A 'Fun Theatrical Watch', Some Find The Second Half 'Weak'
Movies
'Daayra' Vs 'VIBE' Box Office Collection Live: Kunal Khemu's Film Leads Kareena Kapoor's By 200%
'Daayra' Vs 'VIBE' Box Office Collection Live: Kunal Khemu's Film Leads Kareena Kapoor's By 200%
Movies
'Daayra' X Review: Viewers Call Thriller ‘Boring’ And ‘Predictable’, Say It’s A ‘Forgettable Watch’
'Daayra' X Review: Viewers Call Thriller ‘Boring’ And ‘Predictable’, Say It’s A ‘Forgettable Watch’
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Nitish Kumar at Centre of Fresh Bihar Political Buzz as Alliance Offers Continue
BREAKING: Punjab Law & Order Faces Heat After On-Duty ASI Harjeet Singh Is Shot Dead
BREAKING: Punjab Security Row Escalates After ASI Killing and Bittu Convoy Incident
BREAKING: Clash Erupts at Vivekananda College During Delhi Student Union Polling
BREAKING: India Women’s Cricket Team Storms Into Asian Games Semifinals After Beating Japan
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget