Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesManoj Bajpayee Unveils Intense First Look From 'Governor: The Silent Saviour' On His Birthday

Manoj Bajpayee Unveils Intense First Look From 'Governor: The Silent Saviour' On His Birthday

First look of Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming film reveals an intense political drama with powerful visuals and a gripping storyline backed by a strong creative team.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 02:31 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Manoj Bajpayee's first look revealed for Governor.
  • Poster hints at India's financial crisis scenario.
  • Film marks Bajpayee's first collaboration with Vipul Shah.
  • Governor: The Silent Savior releases June 12, 2026.

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee is celebrating his 56th birthday on April 23, and the occasion has come with a special treat for his fans. Known for his powerful performances and versatility, the actor continues to impress audiences with every project he takes on. Adding to the excitement, the makers of his upcoming film 'Governor: The Silent Saviour' have unveiled its first look, giving fans a glimpse into what promises to be an intense and gripping cinematic experience.

Powerful First Look Creates Buzz

The newly released poster shows Manoj Bajpayee from the back, walking down a corridor while holding a suitcase. The intense visual is paired with a striking tagline: "If I fail… India will fails."

In another poster, a green chair is highlighted with bold lines that read: "India is on the verge of bankruptcy" and "Yeh sirf kursi nahi... zimmedaari hai."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunshine Pictures (@sunshinepicturesofficial)

The film marks the first collaboration between Manoj Bajpayee and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Directed By Chinmay Mandlekar

Governor: The Silent Saviour is directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced under the banner of Sunshine Pictures. Known for his impactful performances and strong screen presence, Manoj Bajpayee is expected to deliver yet another intense role in this serious drama.

A Promising Storyline And Strong Team

The story of the film has been written by Suvendu Bhattacharya, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Adding to the film’s appeal, the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar, while the music is composed by Amit Trivedi.

The makers have also revealed the release date of the film. 'Governor: The Silent Saviour' is set to hit theatres on June 12, 2026.

With a gripping first look and a strong creative team, the film promises to deliver a compelling cinematic experience, adding another noteworthy project to Manoj Bajpayee’s celebrated career.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Manoj Bajpayee's birthday?

Manoj Bajpayee celebrates his birthday on April 23rd. He turned 56 this year.

What is the title of Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming film?

Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming film is titled Governor: The Silent Savior.

Who directed Governor: The Silent Savior?

Governor: The Silent Savior is directed by Chinmay Mandlekar.

When will Governor: The Silent Savior be released?

Governor: The Silent Savior is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 12, 2026.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read More
Published at : 23 Apr 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Movie Release Manoj Bajpayee Birthday Manoj Bajpayee New Film Manoj Bajpayee First Look Governor The Silent Saviour
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Manoj Bajpayee Unveils Intense First Look From 'Governor: The Silent Saviour' On His Birthday
Manoj Bajpayee Unveils Intense First Look From 'Governor: The Silent Saviour' On His Birthday
Movies
Bhooth Bangla vs Dhurandhar 2: Which Film Led Wednesday Box Office Collection?
Bhooth Bangla vs Dhurandhar 2: Which Film Led Wednesday Box Office Collection?
Movies
'Riteish Deshmukh Insulting Shivaji Maharaj's History,' Says BJP Leader; Actor Defends Raja Shivaji Trailer
'Riteish Deshmukh Insulting Shivaji Maharaj's History,' Says BJP Leader; Actor Defends Raja Shivaji Trailer
Movies
Salman Khan, Nayanthara Begin Shooting For Vamshi Paidipally's Action Film
Salman Khan, Nayanthara Begin Shooting For Vamshi Paidipally's Action Film
Advertisement

Videos

ELECTION UPDATE: Bengal voting turns tense as violence, identity politics dominate phase 1
ELECTION UPDATE: Tension in Murshidabad eases, Kabir continues campaign amid heavy security
ELECTION UPDATE: PM campaign rally in Nadia focuses on security, CAA and political attack
ELECTION UPDATE: EC seeks report after Kumarganj attack on BJP candidate in Bengal polls
ELECTION UPDATE: BJP candidate alleges attack during booth visit in Kumarganj, tension rises
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Election That Could Reshape Mamata Banerjee’s Politics
Opinion
Embed widget