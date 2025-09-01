Manoj Bajpayee Reunites With Ram Gopal Varma After Satya For Police Station Mein Bhoot

Manoj Bajpayee is stepping back into familiar territory as he teams up with celebrated filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma after almost 30 years. The actor has begun shooting for Varma’s upcoming horror-comedy 'Police Station Mein Bhoot', marking a full-circle moment since their iconic collaboration on Satya (1998).

Manoj Bajpayee shares excitement over reunion with RGV

The acclaimed actor announced the news on social media with a nostalgic post. “#PoliceStationMeinBhoot shoot begins. From 'Satya' to now... some journeys are meant to come full circle. Thrilled to reunite with @rgvzoomin after nearly three decades for our new horror comedy 'Police Station Mein Bhoot.' This one is special,” he wrote.

#PoliceStationMeinBhoot



SHOOT BEGINS 🎬



From Satya to now… some journeys are meant to come full circle. Thrilled to reunite with @RGVzoomIn after nearly three decades for our new horror comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot. This one is special.@geneliad @VauveEmirates… pic.twitter.com/a6rtwZuor1 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 1, 2025

Varma on exploring fear and authority

Ram Gopal Varma, who introduced Bajpayee’s unforgettable character Bhiku Mhatre in Satya, said reuniting with the actor feels both “nostalgic and thrilling.”

“Working with Manoj again after 'Satya' is both nostalgic and thrilling. Fear becomes most frightening when it challenges the highest authority of safety, and a police station is the ultimate symbol of power,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

About Police Station Mein Bhoot

The film will star Genelia D’Souza as the female lead, with Varma teasing that the combination of Bajpayee’s intensity and Genelia’s vulnerability will “push boundaries of how we perceive horror in the guise of authority.”

He also revealed more about the plot on X: “A DREADED GANGSTER is KILLED by an ENCOUNTER COP and he COMES BACK as a GHOST to HAUNT the POLICE STATION... Hence the title ‘POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT.’ You Can’t Arrest The Dead.”

The film also features Rajpal Yadav in a pivotal role.

A DREADED GANGSTER is KILLED by an ENCOUNTER COP and he COMES BACK as a GHOST to HAUNT the POLICE STATION ..Hence the title “POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT” You Can’t Arrest The Dead @BajpayeeManoj @geneliad @VauveEmirates @KarmaMediaEnt #uentertainmenthub #PoliceStationMeinBhoot pic.twitter.com/eMOyusT8iy — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 1, 2025

A look back at Satya: The cult classic that changed Bollywood

Satya, co-written by Saurabh Shukla and Anurag Kashyap, starred J. D. Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Srivastava, and Paresh Rawal. The gritty crime drama followed an immigrant’s descent into Mumbai’s underworld and cemented Varma’s reputation as a master storyteller.

Initially envisioned as an action film, Varma shifted focus to organised crime after real-life interactions with gangsters. Released on July 3, 1998, Satya earned widespread critical acclaim, won a National Film Award, and became a cult classic credited with redefining gangster cinema in India.

The film’s influence sparked sequels like Company, D, and Satya 2, solidifying its place as a milestone in Indian cinema.