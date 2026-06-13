Among others three highly anticipated Hindi films arrived in cinemas on June 12, setting up one of the most closely watched box-office clashes of the year. Manoj Bajpayee's political drama Governor: The Silent Saviour, Imtiaz Ali's romantic offering Main Vaapas Aaunga, and Kangana Ranaut-led Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata all entered theatres with a lot of buzz.

However, despite their star power and pre-release attention, the opening-day numbers suggest a challenging start for all three releases.

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Main Vaapas Aaunga Day 1 Box Office Collection

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari, opened alongside strong critical appreciation and encouraging audience feedback.

Despite the positive response, the film's box-office performance remained restrained on its first day. It collected an estimated Rs 1.15 crore net from 2,302 shows, with its India gross reaching Rs 1.38 crore. The opening-day occupancy was reported at 11%.

Governor: The Silent Saviour Day 1 Box Office Collection

Directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar, Governor: The Silent Saviour explores India's economic crisis of 1991 and the measures that helped steer the nation away from financial disaster. The film marked Manoj Bajpayee's return in a politically driven narrative and generated interest among cinema-goers ahead of release.

On its opening day, the film earned an estimated net collection of Rs 0.90 crore across 1,427 shows. Its India gross collection stood at Rs 1.08 crore, while the net total remained Rs 0.90 crore. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 15%, the highest among the three releases on Friday.

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Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Day 1 Box Office Collection

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, written and directed by Manoj Tapadia and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, also entered cinemas this Friday with Ranaut playing the lead role.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected an estimated Rs 1.00 crore net on its first day from 2,181 shows. Its India gross collection touched Rs 1.19 crore, while net earnings stood at Rs 1.00 crore. The film reported an occupancy of 11%, matching that of Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Day 1 Box Office Collection Verdict

Based on Day 1 earnings, Main Vaapas Aaunga emerged as the winner of the three-way box-office clash with a net collection of Rs 1.15 crore.

The film outperformed Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata by Rs 0.15 crore, giving it a lead of approximately 15%. It also stayed ahead of Governor by Rs 0.25 crore, translating to an advantage of nearly 28%.

Among the three films, Governor recorded the strongest occupancy at 15%, compared with 11% each for Main Vaapas Aaunga and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. However, stronger occupancy did not convert into higher overall collections.

The subdued Day 1 collections mean the real test begins over the weekend, when audience turnout could significantly influence the fate of these films at the box office.