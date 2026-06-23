Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mahaprabhu Jagannath trailer unveiled before 10,000 devotees.

This animated film shares Lord Jagannath's spiritual legacy.

Ele Animations produced film, releasing nationwide July 10.

In a landmark moment for Indian animation and spiritual storytelling, the trailer of Mahaprabhu Jagannath was released on a scale never seen before. Revered spiritual leader Pujya Shri Indresh Upadhyay Maharaj Ji launched the trailer in front of a live audience of more than 10,000 devotees, creating history as India's largest-ever physical trailer launch for an animated film.

The grand unveiling took place during the ongoing Shrimad Bhagwat Katha in Cuttack, Odisha, where thousands gathered to witness the special occasion. As the trailer lit up the screens, chants of "Jai Jagannath" echoed across the venue, transforming the launch into a deeply spiritual and cinematic celebration.

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A Unique Blend of Faith and Animation

Positioned as India's first theatrical pan-India animated feature dedicated to Lord Jagannath, Mahaprabhu Jagannathseeks to bring the country's spiritual legacy to younger generations through cutting-edge animation.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the film's central themes of devotion, unity and faith. Designed to appeal to children and families alike, the visuals portray the affectionate and compassionate bond between Lord Jagannath and His devotees, presenting timeless values in an engaging and contemporary format.

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Overwhelming Response Leaves Makers Emotional

Sharing his thoughts on the extraordinary response, producer and Founder of Ele Animations Pvt. Ltd., Durga Prasad Dalai, said, "To witness ten thousand people united in devotion while watching our trailer is an unforgettable experience. This incredible reception proves that when our rich cultural heritage is presented through world-class animation, it resonates across generations."

He further added, "We created this film to keep our traditions alive for the next generation in a format that is exciting, vibrant and visually spectacular. We are now ready to carry this divine energy from the sacred pavilions to cinema halls across India."

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Backed By Acclaimed Creative Talent

Produced by Durga Prasad Dalai under the banner of Ele Animations Pvt. Ltd., the film builds on the success of the widely loved Pogo television series Jay Jagannath. The ambitious project is directed by Shripad Warkhedkar, while Pallavi Sharma has written the screenplay and dialogues.

Adding emotional depth to the cinematic experience, composer Aviral Kumar has crafted a soul-stirring musical score for the film.

Following its record-breaking trailer launch and enthusiastic reception, Mahaprabhu Jagannath is scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on 10 July in Hindi, Odia and Telugu.