Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha Poster: Sugriv’s Spectacles Trigger ‘Time Traveller’ Jokes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Ramayan film's Sugriv poster shows character wearing spectacles.

Viewers questioned spectacles' historical accuracy for the Treta Yuga.

Actor Dev Sharma shared past Ramayan casting challenges due to height.

Ram and Sita’s story has appeared on television and in films in many forms, with each adaptation bringing its own casting and visual treatment. Now, Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha is drawing attention after reaching cinemas, while Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is also building buzz ahead of its release. The new film has sparked social media discussion over a poster featuring Sugriv, with viewers noticing that the vanar character is shown wearing spectacles. The unusual detail has led to jokes and questions about how the makers have approached the Treta Yuga. Meanwhile, actor Dev Sharma has shared details about his Ramayana casting experience.

Sugriv Poster Sparks Spectacles Debate

A poster from Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha featuring Sugriv has become a talking point online. The character, portrayed in human form as part of the film’s depiction of the vanar sena, is seen wearing spectacles. The image prompted several social media users to question the choice, particularly because the story is set in the Treta Yuga. Instead of focusing on the film’s storyline, many comments centred on the modern-looking eyewear.

One user wrote, “Treta yug me bhi chashma lagate the (People wore spectacles even in the Treta Yuga?).” Another commented, “Saw glasses for the first time in the Treta Yuga.” A third user wrote, “Am I hallucinating or do you all genuinely see #him?” Another X user joked, “Time traveller hai woh.… Tretayug m gya thh (He is a time traveler... he went to the Treta Yuga).”

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One more reaction read, "Tretayug mai wanar sena ne chashma laga rakha hai Ye kaisi movie banayi hai bhai. (The Vanar Sena is wearing glasses in the Treta Yuga? What kind of movie have they made, man? The reactions reflect how a small visual detail from the promotional material has become a talking point around the film.

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha Cast And Story

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha presents the story of Lord Ram through the perspective of a young boy named Shashwat. According to the film’s official synopsis, Lord Hanuman appears in the form of a sage and narrates Ram’s life and journey to the child. The film features Anjali Arora as Sita and Dev Sharma as Ram. Sheel Verma plays Lakshman, while Nirbhay Wadhwa essays Hanuman. Rajniesh Duggal has been cast as Ravan.

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The film’s stated aim is to introduce the Ramayan to younger viewers while retaining its religious and cultural context. The release also comes at a time when another large-scale adaptation, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, is generating considerable attention ahead of its planned theatrical release.

Dev Sharma On Ramayana And Adipurush

Dev Sharma also spoke about his earlier association with other Ramayan-based projects during the trailer launch of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha. The actor revealed that he had been considered for the role of Lakshman in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush as well as Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. According to Dev, his look tests for the projects had progressed considerably, but he ultimately did not get the roles.

Treta yug me bhi chashma lagate the 😭 pic.twitter.com/vWsX0L9QJA — dk (@thefilmyyguyy) September 24, 2026

“Before this, I was offered the role of Lakshman in both Adipurush as well as Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. My look tests were also almost finalised, but things didn't work out.” Explaining what happened, Dev said his height became a consideration during the casting process.

“Somewhere (hinting at Ramayana), I was two inches taller than the actor playing Lord Rama, and in another (Adipurush), I was as huge as the actor playing Lord Rama (Prabhas), so I wasn't finalised. So I was disheartened that maybe my connection with Ramayana is not that good; that is why I am being rejected again and again.”

For now, the Sugriv poster has given Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha an unexpected social-media talking point, while Dev Sharma’s comments have added another layer to the film’s promotional conversation.