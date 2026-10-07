Maatrubhumi Release Delayed Again; Salman Khan Film Yet To Be Sent To CBFC

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Composer Ravi Basrur scoring; changes incorporated before CBFC submission.

No official release date announced; previous timelines remain speculation.

Salman Khan's much-awaited film Maatrubhumi continues to remain in the making months after its planned release was postponed. The Apoorva Lakhia directorial, which was expected to arrive in April, has not yet received a confirmed new release date. While recent reports suggested that the film could soon be submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), a new update indicates that the final cut is still being worked on. According to Variety India, changes are being incorporated, and composer Ravi Basrur is currently working on the film's score. The makers will reportedly approach the CBFC only after the final version is locked.

Maatrubhumi Final Cut Yet To Be Locked

According to a report by Variety India, Maatrubhumi is still in post-production, and its final version has not been submitted to the CBFC. A source told the publication that Ravi Basrur is working on the background score at Octavia Studios while the filmmakers continue to incorporate the required changes.

“Ravi Basrur (music composer) is currently working on the score at Octavia Studios, and the makers are yet to arrive at the final cut. The changes being asked for are being incorporated into the film; the final version is yet to be locked.” The film will reportedly be sent for certification only after the remaining changes have been completed and the final cut is ready.

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Maatrubhumi Release Date

There has been considerable speculation about when Maatrubhumi will finally reach cinemas. Social media reports have suggested possible Diwali or Christmas releases, but the makers have not announced a date so far.

The source cited by Variety India said the release strategy will be decided after the final cut is locked and the certification process begins. This means the previously reported release timelines should be treated as speculation until an official announcement is made. Salman will reportedly play an Indian Army officer in the film, which has added to the anticipation surrounding the project.

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Salman Khan's Upcoming Films

Apart from Maatrubhumi, Salman Khan has several projects in the pipeline. He is set to collaborate with director Vamshi Paidipally on a film reportedly titled Monster. The project is expected to feature Nayanthara and has been linked to an Eid release next year, although an official announcement is awaited.

Reports have also linked Salman to a superhero project from Raj & DK. However, details about the film and the actor's involvement have not been officially confirmed. For now, Maatrubhumi remains in post-production, with its release date dependent on the completion of the final cut and the CBFC certification process.