Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' received censor clearance for December release.

Film changed from 'Battle of Galwan' due to India-China sensitivities.

Salman Khan denied script alteration rumors, cleared without cuts.

Plot depicts a colonel defending nation, wife managing family.

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has finally received censor clearance ahead of its December 4 theatrical release. The film had been stuck in production for quite some time after it underwent a title change.

CBFC Certifies ‘Maatrubhumi’

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the film a ‘UA 16+’ certificate. The certification was issued by the board’s Mumbai regional office on November 18.

According to the certificate, Maatrubhumi has a runtime of 154.12 minutes, or 2 hours, 34 minutes and 12 seconds. The film has been certified in the Hindi language category.

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The plot summary on the CBFC certificate reads, “Maatrubhumi is an epic of courage on two fronts. Col. Sandeep risks everything defending his country, while his beloved wife holds the family together, shielding him from its struggles. He protects the nation and she gives him the strength to serve India. Two battles, one country, one haunting question: can war ever rest in peace?”





About ‘Maatrubhumi’

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan’s mother, Salma Khan, under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi features Salman as Colonel Santosh Babu, while Chitrangda Singh plays his wife. The film also stars Heera Sohal, Dayashankar Pandey, Jason Tham, Abhilash Chaudhary, Vipin Bhardwaj, Samar Gill, Tenzin Bodh, Tanya Desai, Jane Shaw and Abhishri Sen in pivotal roles.

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The film was initially announced as Battle of Galwan and was slated for an April release. Inspired by the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, the film reportedly underwent changes amid sensitivities surrounding diplomatic relations between the two countries. In March 2026, the makers renamed it Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.

There were also reports suggesting that the makers had altered the film’s script under government pressure to maintain cordial relations with China. However, the actor dismissed these rumours at the film’s trailer launch on November 6.

“There was a wrong narrative going around. When the censor board and other agencies watched the film, they found nothing wrong with it. The film is releasing without any cuts. So, thanks to all the ministries and the censor board,” Salman said.