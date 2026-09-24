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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesLove & War First Look: Ranbir Kapoor Drives Vintage Car In Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film

Love & War First Look: Ranbir Kapoor Drives Vintage Car In Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film

Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War has been unveiled. The actor appears in a buzz cut and glasses, driving a vintage car with a bruised hand.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 24 Sep 2026 12:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranbir Kapoor's first 'Love & War' look unveiled.
  • Bhansali's period war drama stars Ranbir, Alia, Vicky.
  • Filming concluded under secrecy; releases January 21, 2027.

The wait to see Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War has finally ended, with the makers unveiling his first look from the period drama. The poster offers a glimpse of Ranbir’s character ahead of the film’s theatrical release on January 21, 2027. In the image, Ranbir is seen behind the wheel of a vintage car, wearing a white T-shirt and glasses with a short buzz cut. His otherwise restrained appearance is contrasted by a bruised and bloodied hand gripping the steering wheel. The first look has given fans their first official glimpse into the actor’s character.

Bhansali Productions shared the poster on its official Instagram account with the caption, “Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon!” Ranbir’s co-stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal also shared the poster on their respective social media accounts. Vicky wrote, “Here we go! RK… Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on 21st January 2027. See you at the movies! #LoveAndWar,”

What Is Love & War About?

Love & War brings Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal together in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial for the first time. The project also marks Ranbir’s reunion with Bhansali nearly 20 years after Saawariya (2007), while Bhansali and Alia are collaborating again after Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Ranbir and Vicky have previously worked together in Sanju, while Alia and Vicky shared the screen in Raazi.

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The makers have largely kept the plot under wraps. However, reports have described the film as a period romantic war drama. Previous reports have suggested that Ranbir and Vicky portray Indian Air Force officers whose lives intersect with Alia’s character, with their personal relationships unfolding against a wartime backdrop. The screenplay has been written by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ila Bedi Dutta. Supriya Pathak is also part of the cast in a key role.

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Shooting, Leaks And Release Date

The film’s principal photography wrapped in September 2026 following multiple shooting schedules. Production began in November 2024 and continued across different locations before the final schedule was completed.

Reports later indicated that Bhansali returned to the sets for additional battle sequences, with Ranbir, Alia and Vicky reportedly participating in portions of the reshoots.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Bhansali Productions (@bhansaliproductions)

The production team has also maintained tight controls around the film’s visuals and story. An earlier Hindustan Times report quoted a source close to the project as saying, “The team of Love & War is leaving no stone unturned to protect the film’s world and prevent any content from leaking out. Not just the principal cast, but makers have reportedly asked a large section of the crew working on the project to sign strict NDAs (Non-Disclosure Agreements). Over 500 NDAs have already been signed or are currently in process, ensuring that information, visuals, or material from the sets do not make their way into the public domain.”

After two changes to its release plans, Love & War is now scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 21, 2027. The film is set to arrive in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The first look has offered only a limited glimpse of Ranbir’s character, leaving the larger details of Bhansali’s period drama under wraps until the makers reveal more.




Frequently Asked Questions

What is the release date for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War?

Love & War is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 21, 2027. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Who are the lead actors in Love & War?

The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. Supriya Pathak also has a key role in the cast.

What genre is the movie Love & War?

Love & War is described as a period romantic war drama. While the plot details are largely under wraps, it features Indian Air Force officers during wartime.

What did Ranbir Kapoor's first look from Love & War reveal?

The poster showed Ranbir in a vintage car, wearing a white T-shirt and glasses with a buzz cut. His hand gripping the steering wheel was bruised and bloodied.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 24 Sep 2026 12:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Vicky Kaushal Sanjay Leela Bhansali Love & War Love & War Release Date Love & War First Look Ranbir Kapoor First Look
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