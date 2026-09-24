Love & War First Look: Ranbir Kapoor Drives Vintage Car In Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranbir Kapoor's first 'Love & War' look unveiled.

Bhansali's period war drama stars Ranbir, Alia, Vicky.

Filming concluded under secrecy; releases January 21, 2027.

The wait to see Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War has finally ended, with the makers unveiling his first look from the period drama. The poster offers a glimpse of Ranbir’s character ahead of the film’s theatrical release on January 21, 2027. In the image, Ranbir is seen behind the wheel of a vintage car, wearing a white T-shirt and glasses with a short buzz cut. His otherwise restrained appearance is contrasted by a bruised and bloodied hand gripping the steering wheel. The first look has given fans their first official glimpse into the actor’s character.

Bhansali Productions shared the poster on its official Instagram account with the caption, “Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon!” Ranbir’s co-stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal also shared the poster on their respective social media accounts. Vicky wrote, “Here we go! RK… Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on 21st January 2027. See you at the movies! #LoveAndWar,”

What Is Love & War About?

Love & War brings Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal together in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial for the first time. The project also marks Ranbir’s reunion with Bhansali nearly 20 years after Saawariya (2007), while Bhansali and Alia are collaborating again after Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Ranbir and Vicky have previously worked together in Sanju, while Alia and Vicky shared the screen in Raazi.

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The makers have largely kept the plot under wraps. However, reports have described the film as a period romantic war drama. Previous reports have suggested that Ranbir and Vicky portray Indian Air Force officers whose lives intersect with Alia’s character, with their personal relationships unfolding against a wartime backdrop. The screenplay has been written by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ila Bedi Dutta. Supriya Pathak is also part of the cast in a key role.

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Shooting, Leaks And Release Date

The film’s principal photography wrapped in September 2026 following multiple shooting schedules. Production began in November 2024 and continued across different locations before the final schedule was completed.

Reports later indicated that Bhansali returned to the sets for additional battle sequences, with Ranbir, Alia and Vicky reportedly participating in portions of the reshoots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhansali Productions (@bhansaliproductions)

The production team has also maintained tight controls around the film’s visuals and story. An earlier Hindustan Times report quoted a source close to the project as saying, “The team of Love & War is leaving no stone unturned to protect the film’s world and prevent any content from leaking out. Not just the principal cast, but makers have reportedly asked a large section of the crew working on the project to sign strict NDAs (Non-Disclosure Agreements). Over 500 NDAs have already been signed or are currently in process, ensuring that information, visuals, or material from the sets do not make their way into the public domain.”

After two changes to its release plans, Love & War is now scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 21, 2027. The film is set to arrive in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The first look has offered only a limited glimpse of Ranbir’s character, leaving the larger details of Bhansali’s period drama under wraps until the makers reveal more.







