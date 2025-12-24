Looking Back 2025: From Dhurandhar To Homebound, Films That Defined The Year

If 2025 taught us anything, it is this: cinema doesn’t die quietly. Even in a year marked by uncertainty, shrinking attention spans and relentless negativity, films continued to find their way into people’s hearts. Some roared at the box office, others whispered their way into memory — but together, they reminded us that the magic of the movies is bruised, not broken.

Here’s a year-ender look at the films that ruled 2025 and reaffirmed faith in Indian cinema.

Dhurandhar

Against all odds, Dhurandhar emerged as the year’s biggest shocker. Surrounded by controversy and scepticism, the film bulldozed past negativity to inch towards the ₹1,000-crore mark. Its scenes flooded social media through viral reels, turning the film into a cultural moment. With Dhurandhar Part 2 already locked for an Eid release on March 19, the wave is far from over.

Mahavatar Narsimha

Few expected an animated film to rewrite box-office rules, but Mahavatar Narsimha did exactly that. Retelling the legend of Lord Narsimha, the film transformed cinema halls into near-sacred spaces. Made by filmmakers who reportedly took loans to fund their dream, the film’s success is nothing short of a modern myth — faith, risk and reward colliding beautifully.

Chhaava

The story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj delivered 2025’s first outright blockbuster. Chhaava struck a chord with audiences, aided by thunderous dialogues from Vicky Kaushal and Vineet Kumar Singh that dominated social media. It was a reminder that historical dramas, when done right, can still ignite mass frenzy.

Superboys of Malegaon

This was the film that proudly declared: the writer is king. Superboys of Malegaon may not have set cash registers ringing, but it won something far rarer — lasting affection. Anyone who watched it carried a piece of it home. Years from now, it will still be spoken of as honest, heartfelt cinema.

Kantara 2

With a larger canvas and a bigger budget than its predecessor, Kantara 2 rose to the challenge. Rishab Shetty’s mysticism worked once again, pulling audiences into its rooted yet grand world. The film didn’t just expand the universe — it amplified the success.

Haq

Led by Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, Haq tackled the question of women’s rights with sensitivity and strength. Suparn Verma’s storytelling struck an emotional chord, making it one of the year’s most quietly powerful films — one that connected deeply rather than loudly.

Saiyaara

Love stories found their lost heartbeat with Saiyaara. The film revived the romance genre, with audiences flooding social media with emotional, tear-filled reaction videos. It set a new benchmark for modern love stories — and proved that romance, when sincere, still sells.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

After the re-release success of Sanam Teri Kasam, Harshvardhan Rane’s fan frenzy returned in full force. Despite poor reviews, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat saw packed theatres. Rane’s city-to-city promotions from his van, joined by devoted fans, turned the film into a grassroots movement rather than just a release.

Homebound

Produced by Karan Johar, Homebound travelled far beyond expectations — all the way to the Oscars conversation. Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa delivered performances that lingered long after the credits rolled. The film may not have chased numbers, but it captured hearts globally.

Sky Force

2025 was kind to Akshay Kumar, and Sky Force was proof. His performance earned praise, the film found strong audience approval, and debutant Veer Pahariya’s dance reels went wildly viral. It was mainstream cinema doing exactly what it promises — entertaining unapologetically.

Jolly LLB 3

For the first time, both Jollys — Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi — shared the screen. Jolly LLB 3 balanced humour with social commentary, delivering laughs with a message. Audiences embraced it wholeheartedly, proving courtroom dramas still have mileage.

Kesari: Chapter 2

Akshay Kumar returned as a lawyer in Kesari Chapter 2 and once again won audience approval. This time, Ananya Panday surprised many with a performance that drew praise. The film carved a solid place for itself in public memory, closing the year on a reassuring note.