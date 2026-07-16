Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Promotional video hinted at a violent gangster drama.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Arun Matheswaran's eagerly awaited film 'DC', featuring ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj in the lead, for release with an 'A' certificate.

Sun Pictures, which is producing the film, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement. It wrote, "#DC is certified 'A'. Releasing in theatres worldwide from August 7!"

For the unaware, the film was originally scheduled to hit screens a week earlier on July 31.

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs as this film will mark the acting debut of director Lokesh Kanakaraj.

A special promo for the film that was released on the occasion of Valentine's Day this year gave away the fact that Lokesh Kanakaraj plays a character called Devadas in the film, while Wamiqa Gabbi plays a character called Chandra and actress Sanjana A K plays a character called Parvathi.

The video released was on similar lines to the title teaser of the film, which the makers released last year. The promo appeared to lend credibility to rumours that this film would be a gangster drama.

The promo starts off with Parvathi approaching a mike to but is unable to speak or sing. We then see Chandra putting on make up in what appears to be a house of ill repute. There are scenes that show Devadas and Parvathi having a conversation and Devadas consoling Chandra. The promo also has some grim visuals. Devadas is seen slitting the throat of an injured man and severing the head of another. The video ends with Devadas and Chandra getting away in a car.

The film has dialogues by Arun Matheswaran and Franklin Jacob with additional screenplay by Arun Ranjan.

Music for the film is by Anirudh and cinematography is by Mukesh G. Editing for the film is by G K Prasanna and art direction by Kannan S.

For the unaware, Lokesh Kanakaraj had undergone martial arts training for this film. Lokesh underwent martial arts training in Thailand for this film soon after he directed Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Coolie', which hit screens worldwide on August 14 last year.

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