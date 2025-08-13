Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMovies'Let The Story Of War 2 Be A Secret': Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr Ask Fans To Avoid Spoilers

'Let The Story Of War 2 Be A Secret': Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr Ask Fans To Avoid Spoilers

As War 2 gears up for its grand release, lead actors Hrithik Roshan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr have issued a heartfelt appeal to fans, media, and audiences, keep the plot under wraps.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 06:27 PM (IST)

As War 2 gears up for its grand release, lead actors Hrithik Roshan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr have issued a heartfelt appeal to fans, media, and audiences, keep the plot under wraps and let everyone enjoy the cinematic surprises.

Hrithik Roshan's appeal to audience before War 2 release

"War 2' has been made with a lot of love, a lot of time and a lot of passion,” Roshan shared in a press release.

Calling it a true big-screen spectacle, the actor added, “The best way to experience this cinematic spectacle is in the theatres as the constant twists and turns of this dramatic story unfold in front of your eyes.” He urged moviegoers to avoid revealing story details after watching it so the suspense remains intact.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

NTR Jr also joins in 

NTR Jr echoed the sentiment, saying, “When someone comes to the theatres to watch War 2, they should feel the same amount of joy, thrill and entertainment as you have felt watching War 2 for the first time.” He further added, “Spoilers are no fun and it hugely impacts the film watching experience. Please give us a lot of love and let the story of War 2 be a secret to everyone.. we are counting on you.”

Also read: Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Smashes Pre-Sale Records As Hrithik–Jr NTR’s ‘War 2’ Surges

About War 2

A sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, the film sees Roshan return as RAW agent Kabir, now on a high-stakes global mission against elite operative Vikram, portrayed by NTR Jr. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the movie is the latest chapter in the YRF Spyverse.

The star-studded cast also features Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

‘War 2’ marks the 6th film in the YRF spy-universe. The film is set to release on August 14 worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

