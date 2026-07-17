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Film grossed ₹50.92 crore worldwide, a significant milestone.

This is Akhil's first ₹50 crore worldwide career record.

Akhil Akkineni's latest Telugu release, Lenin, has completed its first week in cinemas on a strong note. The film has not only received an encouraging response from audiences but has also achieved a major worldwide box office milestone, marking a significant moment in the actor's career.

The commercial drama marks Akhil's return to the big screen after a three-year break. His previous release, Agent (2023), failed to make an impact at the box office. Shortly after that film's release, the actor sustained an injury that required a lengthy recovery, delaying his next project. Despite the long gap, Lenin has delivered a successful comeback and helped Akhil register a new worldwide record.

Lenin Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Lenin earned Rs 2 crore net from 2,119 shows across India on its seventh day. With this, the film's total India gross collection has reached Rs 41.52 crore, while its total India net collection stands at Rs 36.20 crore.

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In overseas markets, the film collected Rs 0.25 crore on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 9.40 crore. As a result, Lenin's worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 50.92 crore after its first week in theatres.

Akhil Akkineni Achieves A Career-First Worldwide Record

With its first-week performance, Lenin has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the worldwide box office. This is the first time in Akhil Akkineni's 11-year career that one of his films has reached this milestone. It has also become the fastest film of his career to surpass Rs 50 crore worldwide, making it his biggest global box office achievement to date. His last movie, Agent - which was released in 2023 - only earned approximately 13 crore.

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About Lenin

Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, Lenin stars Akhil Akkineni alongside Bhagyashri Borse in the lead roles. The film has also emerged as the biggest box office success of Bhagyashri Borse's career so far. Set against the backdrop of Rayalaseema, the commercial drama follows a powerful central character who forges his own identity while navigating intense conflicts involving family and politics. The narrative also draws significant inspiration from the Mahabharata and the Ramayana, adding a mythological layer to its storytelling.