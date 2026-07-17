'Lenin' is the first film in Akhil Akkineni's 11-year career to cross the Rs 50 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It is also his fastest film to achieve this milestone.
'Lenin' Box Office: Akhil Akkineni's Film Earns 75% More Than His Last Release 'Agent' Despite 'Dhamaal 4' Wave
Akhil Akkineni's Lenin crossed Rs 50.92 crore worldwide in its first week, becoming the actor's fastest film to reach the Rs 50 crore mark and his biggest global box office milestone.
- Akhil Akkineni's
- Film grossed ₹50.92 crore worldwide, a significant milestone.
- This is Akhil's first ₹50 crore worldwide career record.
Akhil Akkineni's latest Telugu release, Lenin, has completed its first week in cinemas on a strong note. The film has not only received an encouraging response from audiences but has also achieved a major worldwide box office milestone, marking a significant moment in the actor's career.
The commercial drama marks Akhil's return to the big screen after a three-year break. His previous release, Agent (2023), failed to make an impact at the box office. Shortly after that film's release, the actor sustained an injury that required a lengthy recovery, delaying his next project. Despite the long gap, Lenin has delivered a successful comeback and helped Akhil register a new worldwide record.
Lenin Box Office Collection
According to Sacnilk, Lenin earned Rs 2 crore net from 2,119 shows across India on its seventh day. With this, the film's total India gross collection has reached Rs 41.52 crore, while its total India net collection stands at Rs 36.20 crore.
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In overseas markets, the film collected Rs 0.25 crore on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 9.40 crore. As a result, Lenin's worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 50.92 crore after its first week in theatres.
Akhil Akkineni Achieves A Career-First Worldwide Record
With its first-week performance, Lenin has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the worldwide box office. This is the first time in Akhil Akkineni's 11-year career that one of his films has reached this milestone. It has also become the fastest film of his career to surpass Rs 50 crore worldwide, making it his biggest global box office achievement to date. His last movie, Agent - which was released in 2023 - only earned approximately 13 crore.
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About Lenin
Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, Lenin stars Akhil Akkineni alongside Bhagyashri Borse in the lead roles. The film has also emerged as the biggest box office success of Bhagyashri Borse's career so far. Set against the backdrop of Rayalaseema, the commercial drama follows a powerful central character who forges his own identity while navigating intense conflicts involving family and politics. The narrative also draws significant inspiration from the Mahabharata and the Ramayana, adding a mythological layer to its storytelling.
Frequently Asked Questions
What significant box office record did 'Lenin' achieve for Akhil Akkineni?
What is the total worldwide gross collection of 'Lenin' after its first week?
After its first week, 'Lenin' has accumulated a total worldwide gross collection of Rs 50.92 crore. This includes Rs 41.52 crore from India and Rs 9.40 crore from overseas markets.
Who directed 'Lenin' and what is the film about?
Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, 'Lenin' is a commercial drama set in Rayalaseema. It features a powerful central character navigating family and political conflicts, with inspiration from mythological epics.
How does 'Lenin' mark a comeback for actor Akhil Akkineni?
'Lenin' marks Akhil Akkineni's successful return to the big screen after a three-year break. His previous film 'Agent' failed, and he sustained an injury that delayed his next project.