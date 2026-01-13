Legal Trouble For Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo As Hussain Ustara’s Daughter Seeks ₹2 Crore

Just days after the teaser of Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo dropped online, the film has found itself caught in early controversy. Director Vishal Bhardwaj and producer Sajid Nadiadwala have reportedly received a legal letter from the daughter of slain gangster Hussain Ustara, demanding ₹2 crore in compensation and seeking a delay in the film’s release until her concerns are addressed. The filmmakers have not yet issued an official response.

Hussain Ustara’s daughter seeks compensation

The notice has been sent by Sanober Shaikh, daughter of Mumbai-based gangster Hussain Shaikh, also known as Hussain Ustara. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the development stated, “The letter has been addressed to producer Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and director Vishal Bhardwaj last week. It claims that O’Romeo probably shows Hussain Ustara in a bad light, thereby impacting the family’s reputation. Hence, she has asked for ₹2 crores for the same. Along with the monetary demand, Sanober has also reportedly requested the makers to halt or cancel the film’s release until her concerns are addressed to her satisfaction.”

Is O Romeo inspired by real-life events?

While the teaser presents O Romeo as a gritty, violence-heavy action drama laced with romance, the makers have kept the storyline tightly under wraps. Shahid Kapoor is seen essaying the role of a gunman, but neither the cast nor the production team has confirmed whether the film is directly based on Hussain Ustara’s life or death. Hussain Ustara was a known figure in Mumbai’s underworld and was infamously involved in a long-standing rivalry with Dawood Ibrahim, which has now fuelled speculation around the film’s inspiration.

What we know about O Romeo

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O Romeo marks his third collaboration with Shahid Kapoor after Kaminey and Haider. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia and Disha Patani. O Romeo is scheduled to release in theatres on February 13.