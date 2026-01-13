Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesLegal Trouble For Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo As Hussain Ustara’s Daughter Seeks ₹2 Crore

Legal Trouble For Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo As Hussain Ustara’s Daughter Seeks ₹2 Crore

Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo has landed in controversy after Hussain Ustara’s daughter sent a legal letter demanding ₹2 crore and seeking a delay in the film’s release.

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 05:39 PM (IST)

Just days after the teaser of Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo dropped online, the film has found itself caught in early controversy. Director Vishal Bhardwaj and producer Sajid Nadiadwala have reportedly received a legal letter from the daughter of slain gangster Hussain Ustara, demanding ₹2 crore in compensation and seeking a delay in the film’s release until her concerns are addressed. The filmmakers have not yet issued an official response.

Hussain Ustara’s daughter seeks compensation

The notice has been sent by Sanober Shaikh, daughter of Mumbai-based gangster Hussain Shaikh, also known as Hussain Ustara. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the development stated, “The letter has been addressed to producer Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and director Vishal Bhardwaj last week. It claims that O’Romeo probably shows Hussain Ustara in a bad light, thereby impacting the family’s reputation. Hence, she has asked for ₹2 crores for the same. Along with the monetary demand, Sanober has also reportedly requested the makers to halt or cancel the film’s release until her concerns are addressed to her satisfaction.”

Is O Romeo inspired by real-life events?

While the teaser presents O Romeo as a gritty, violence-heavy action drama laced with romance, the makers have kept the storyline tightly under wraps. Shahid Kapoor is seen essaying the role of a gunman, but neither the cast nor the production team has confirmed whether the film is directly based on Hussain Ustara’s life or death. Hussain Ustara was a known figure in Mumbai’s underworld and was infamously involved in a long-standing rivalry with Dawood Ibrahim, which has now fuelled speculation around the film’s inspiration.

What we know about O Romeo

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O Romeo marks his third collaboration with Shahid Kapoor after Kaminey and Haider. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia and Disha Patani. O Romeo is scheduled to release in theatres on February 13.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Shruti Kapoor

With 18 years in digital media, Shruti Kapoor blends sharp storytelling with pop culture pulse, covering Bollywood, South cinema, OTT, and all things celeb with style and insight. At ABP Live English, she leads a team that lives and breathes showbiz and keeps a pulse on everything lifestyle. When not chasing trends or celebrity scoops, she’s usually exploring the latest in film and series, curating playlists, or getting lost in a good book.
Read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 05:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shahid Kapoor O’Romeo
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Iran Protests: Death Toll Nears 2,000 As Officials Blame 'Terrorists’
Iran Protests: Death Toll Nears 2,000 As Officials Blame 'Terrorists’
Cricket
Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Drama Deepens As BCB Still Refuses To Play In India: Report
Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Drama Deepens As BCB Still Refuses To Play In India: Report
News
‘8 Terror Camps Active, Any Movement Will Be Hit Back’: Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi’s Stern Warning
‘8 Terror Camps Active, Any Movement Will Be Hit Back’: Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi’s Stern Warning
News
Blinkit Removes ‘10-Minute Delivery’ Claim As Centre Steps In; Zomato, Swiggy To Follow
Blinkit Removes ‘10-Minute Delivery’ Claim As Centre Steps In; Zomato, Swiggy To Follow
Advertisement

Videos

Ajit Pawar Defends Secular Stand, Flags Money Power as Key Concern Ahead of Civic Poll Results
BMC & 29 Civic Body Polls Today: Final Campaign Ends Ahead of Crucial Mumbai Verdict
Sharad Pawar Signals Future Unity With Ajit Pawar, Says Politics Has No Permanent Friends or Foes
Nitesh Rane Sparks Controversy With Communal Remarks Ahead of BMC Elections in Vasai-Virar
India Raises Pakistani Drone Incursions at DGMO Talks, Army Chief Says LOC Fully Alert
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget