Legal Trouble For Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Issued Notice

A Pune court issued notices to Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi regarding "Jolly LLB 3," following a petition by lawyer Wajid Khan Bidkar.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 03:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A Pune court has issued notices to Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in connection with their upcoming film Jolly LLB 3. The notice comes after allegations that the film insults the legal profession and the judiciary.

Jolly LLB 3 In Legal Trouble?

The petition was filed by Pune-based lawyer Wajid Khan Bidkar, who claimed that the movie mocks the legal system and court proceedings. In his plea, Bidkar argued that the film portrays the legal profession in a derogatory manner and ridicules judges.

One of the major objections raised was that the film allegedly refers to judges as “mamu” (a colloquial slang word), which Bidkar contended amounts to an insult to the judiciary.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Court Directs Actors to Appear

After hearing the petition, the Pune court issued a notice to both Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, who play lawyers in the film. The court has directed them to appear before it on September 28.

 

 
 
 
 
 
About The Jolly LLB Franchise

The Jolly LLB series has always carried a satirical undertone, often highlighting loopholes in the legal system while mixing courtroom drama with comedy. The first installment, starring Arshad Warsi, received widespread acclaim, while the second part, featuring Akshay Kumar, was also a commercial success.

With Jolly LLB 3, both actors are set to return to the franchise, raising expectations among fans. However, the legal notice has now put the film under scrutiny even before its release.

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 03:11 PM (IST)
