Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor rides bike through eerie post-apocalyptic film setting.

Abandoned, dust-covered cars create strong zombie apocalypse atmosphere.

Actor sports rugged look; long hair and beard visible.

Film is an original story, eyeing a 2027 release.

Days after Ranveer Singh’s first look from Pralay grabbed attention, another video purportedly from the film’s shooting location has surfaced online. The leaked video shows the actor riding through an eerie setting lined with abandoned cars covered in dust, offering a glimpse into the film’s post-apocalyptic world. The video has left fans impressed, with many eagerly anticipating the upcoming zombie action thriller.

Leaked ‘Pralay’ Scene Goes Viral Online

The now-viral video begins with Ranveer Singh seemingly warming up before riding a bike through a haunting location dotted with abandoned, dust-covered cars. The actor appears to have a cricket bat strapped to his back as he navigates through the deserted setting.

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In the video, Ranveer sports a rugged look reminiscent of his character Hamza Ali Mazari from Dhurandhar, with long hair and a beard, adding to the intrigue surrounding his appearance in Pralay.

🚨 LEAKED #PRALAY SHOOTING SCENE! What a #RanveerSingh COOK! The dust-covered cars, eerie location and full-on ZOMBIE VIBES — the atmosphere looks absolutely INSANE! 🧟‍♂️ https://t.co/16KS79vSXD — 『𝙑』 (@ItsCyrusOG) November 22, 2026

Another video, which surfaced online in September, showed the actor carrying a young girl on his back, while Kalyani Priyadarshan walked alongside him, further fuelling curiosity about the film's setting and storyline.

@cozybambii @RanveerOfficial #PRALAY MOVIE 𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗞 SCENE DURING 𝗠𝗨𝗠𝗕𝗔𝗜 𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚. 𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗩𝗘𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗛 𝗕𝗜𝗞𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗦𝗘 𝗦𝗘𝗤𝗨𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗘 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/bpMfunvjPf — 𝗚lobal-𝗦uper𝗦tar-𝗦𝗥𝗞 (@Hu0tbh) November 16, 2026

Ananya Birla Teases ‘Pralay’ On ‘KWK 9’

Ananya Birla, who is producing Pralay alongside Hansal Mehta, Sahil Saigal and Ranveer Singh, recently teased the upcoming film during her appearance on the celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan 9.

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She expressed her excitement about the project and said, “It’s going to be a spectacle, and I hope and pray that people like it, but beyond that, it’s in God’s hands and it’s in people’s hands.”

About ‘Pralay’

Pralay is based on an original story written by Jai Mehta and Vishal Kapoor and is not an adaptation of José Saramago’s bestselling novel Blindness.

The makers are reportedly opting for extensive real-location shooting across Mumbai and its surrounding areas to bring the film’s post-apocalyptic world to life. After months of technical pre-production, principal photography is now underway.

The film is reportedly eyeing a release next year and is said to be mounted on a budget of around Rs 300 crore.