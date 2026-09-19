Kunal Kemmu's 'Vibe' Crosses Rs 1 Cr On Opening Day, Takes Lead Over Kareena Kapoor's 'Daayra'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vibe and Daayra clashed, facing existing box-office competition.

Kunal Kemmu's Vibe opened stronger, collecting 1.50 crore rupees.

Daayra struggled, earning 90 lakh rupees despite decent critical reviews.

Daayra, based on 2019 Hyderabad case, stars Kareena Kapoor.

Kunal Kemmu's Vibe and Kareena Kapoor-Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Daayra arrived in cinemas on Friday, September 18, setting up a box-office clash. However, both releases faced competition from films already drawing audiences, including Mirzapur The Movie and Hanuman Ansh. Early figures show that Vibe managed to open ahead of Daayra.

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'Daayra' Opening Day Box Office Collection

Despite receiving fairly decent reviews from critics, Daayra struggled to turn that response into strong opening-day footfall. The film failed to make a significant impact at the box office and ended its first day with earnings in the lakhs.

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, Daayra earned Rs 90 lakh on its opening day. These figures are provisional and could change once the official numbers are released.

'Vibe' Beats 'Daayra' On Day 1

Kunal Kemmu's Vibe had a better start than Daayra, although its opening-day performance was also far from a major box-office success. Still, the film managed to stay ahead of its release rival in the initial figures.

As per Sacnilk's early trends, Vibe collected Rs 1.50 crore on its first day. The numbers are not final and may be revised when the official collection figures are announced.

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About 'Daayra'

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Daayra stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead alongside Kareena Kapoor. The film is reportedly based on the 2019 Hyderabad case, which sparked widespread attention across the country.

The cast also includes Kanwaljit Singh, Achint Kaur, Anuja Sathe, Seema Azmi, Biswapati Sarkar and Jitendra Joshi.

About 'Vibe'

Vibe is an action-thriller-comedy featuring Kunal Kemmu, Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastav and debutant Vanshika Dhir. The film also marks Kemmu's return to direction two years after Madgaon Express.