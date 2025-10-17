Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesKriti Sanon And Rashmika Mandanna Channel ‘Deepika & Diana’ Vibes In New BTS From Cocktail 2

Kriti Sanon And Rashmika Mandanna Channel ‘Deepika & Diana’ Vibes In New BTS From Cocktail 2

A sequel to the cult classic Cocktail is in the works, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon. A BTS clip shows the trio's chemistry, sparking excitement.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 07:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The much-loved cult classic Cocktail is officially getting a sequel, and this time, the trio of Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon are stepping into the spotlight. Ever since the project was announced, fans have been buzzing with excitement, and a behind-the-scenes clip from the film’s shoot has only added fuel to the fire, promising something refreshingly fun and full of chemistry.

BTS Clip from the Sets Hints at a Breezy, Fun Ride

The viral video from the set shows Shahid, Rashmika, and Kriti strolling casually down a street, exuding an easy, carefree energy. Shahid can be seen with his arm around Rashmika as the two chat and laugh with Kriti, giving off major friendship goals.

Another snippet features Kriti and Rashmika dancing to a tune reminiscent of the iconic “Tum Hi Ho Bandhu” from the original film, instantly sparking nostalgia among fans.

One fan wrote, “So Kriti is playing Deepika and Rashmika is playing Diana!” while another commented, “It’s giving Deepika & Diana’s character vibes from Tum Hi Bandhu.”

A third fan gushed, “I think the song is going to be a banger. Kriti is looking gorgeous, and Rashmika in orange — stunning!”

 

Kriti sanon d Rashmika Mandanna BTS from cocktail 2
byu/Most-Candidate-2662 inBollyBlindsNGossip

About Cocktail 2

Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and written by Luv Ranjan, Cocktail 2 promises to capture the same blend of friendship, heartbreak, and modern relationships that made the original a hit. While plot details are tightly under wraps, the film is aiming for a theatrical release in the second half of 2026.

Earlier, Anaita Shroff Adajania, wife of the original Cocktail director Homi Adajania, gave fans a reason to celebrate when she shared a glimpse of the Cocktail 2 script on her Instagram Story — officially confirming the sequel’s development.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Work Front

Rashmika Mandanna continues to make headlines both personally and professionally. On the personal front, she’s in the spotlight for her rumoured engagement to Vijay Deverakonda.

Professionally, she’s gearing up for the Diwali release of Thamma, where she stars opposite Ayushmann Khurrana as a vampire — a never-seen-before avatar for the actress. The film is being touted as one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Kriti Sanon’s Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon is all set to win hearts again with her upcoming romantic drama opposite Dhanush, directed by Aanand L. Rai. The film, penned by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, is expected to deliver another emotionally charged story reminiscent of Raanjhanaa — but with a fresh and heart-wrenching twist that promises to leave audiences spellbound.

 

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 07:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kriti Sanon Rashmika Mandanna Cocktail 2
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Amit Shah Promises ‘Four Diwalis’ For Bihar, Slams RJD For Fielding Shahabuddin's Son
Amit Shah Promises ‘Four Diwalis’ For Bihar, Slams RJD For Fielding Shahabuddin's Son
Election 2025
Bihar Elections: “No Doubt About It…” Congress MP’s Big Statement On Grand Alliance’s CM Face
Bihar Elections: “No Doubt About It…” Congress MP’s Big Statement On Grand Alliance’s CM Face
India
Harsh Sanghavi Sworn In As Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister Amid Cabinet Expansion
Harsh Sanghavi Sworn In As Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister Amid Cabinet Expansion
Cities
'Forced Kiss, Offered Pill And No CCTV': Disturbing Details Emerge In Bengaluru College Rape Case
'Forced Kiss, Offered Pill And No CCTV': Disturbing Details Emerge In Bengaluru College Rape Case
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget