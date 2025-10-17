Kriti Sanon And Rashmika Mandanna Channel ‘Deepika & Diana’ Vibes In New BTS From Cocktail 2

The much-loved cult classic Cocktail is officially getting a sequel, and this time, the trio of Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon are stepping into the spotlight. Ever since the project was announced, fans have been buzzing with excitement, and a behind-the-scenes clip from the film’s shoot has only added fuel to the fire, promising something refreshingly fun and full of chemistry.

BTS Clip from the Sets Hints at a Breezy, Fun Ride

The viral video from the set shows Shahid, Rashmika, and Kriti strolling casually down a street, exuding an easy, carefree energy. Shahid can be seen with his arm around Rashmika as the two chat and laugh with Kriti, giving off major friendship goals.

Another snippet features Kriti and Rashmika dancing to a tune reminiscent of the iconic “Tum Hi Ho Bandhu” from the original film, instantly sparking nostalgia among fans.

One fan wrote, “So Kriti is playing Deepika and Rashmika is playing Diana!” while another commented, “It’s giving Deepika & Diana’s character vibes from Tum Hi Bandhu.”

A third fan gushed, “I think the song is going to be a banger. Kriti is looking gorgeous, and Rashmika in orange — stunning!”

About Cocktail 2

Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and written by Luv Ranjan, Cocktail 2 promises to capture the same blend of friendship, heartbreak, and modern relationships that made the original a hit. While plot details are tightly under wraps, the film is aiming for a theatrical release in the second half of 2026.

Earlier, Anaita Shroff Adajania, wife of the original Cocktail director Homi Adajania, gave fans a reason to celebrate when she shared a glimpse of the Cocktail 2 script on her Instagram Story — officially confirming the sequel’s development.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Work Front

Rashmika Mandanna continues to make headlines both personally and professionally. On the personal front, she’s in the spotlight for her rumoured engagement to Vijay Deverakonda.

Professionally, she’s gearing up for the Diwali release of Thamma, where she stars opposite Ayushmann Khurrana as a vampire — a never-seen-before avatar for the actress. The film is being touted as one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Kriti Sanon’s Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon is all set to win hearts again with her upcoming romantic drama opposite Dhanush, directed by Aanand L. Rai. The film, penned by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, is expected to deliver another emotionally charged story reminiscent of Raanjhanaa — but with a fresh and heart-wrenching twist that promises to leave audiences spellbound.