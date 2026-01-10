Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
‘Kinna Sona Munda Hai’: Jaideep Ahlawat Recalls A Priceless Moment With Dharmendra

Jaideep Ahlawat reflects on sharing screen space with Dharmendra in Ikkis, the legend’s final film, recalling his warmth, humility and the deep sense of loss felt after his passing.

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
Actor Jaideep Ahlawat recently reflected on one of the most meaningful experiences of his career — sharing screen space with Dharmendra in Ikkis, a film that ultimately became the legendary star’s final on-screen appearance. For Jaideep, the collaboration was not just professionally fulfilling but emotionally profound, especially after Dharmendra’s passing last year.

Jaideep Ahlawat on the void left by Dharmendra

In a candid conversation with The Times of India, Jaideep spoke about the sense of loss that followed the veteran actor’s demise and how it weighed on him during the film’s promotions. "The whole country, all cinema lovers, felt a void. I definitely felt that absence while promoting Ikkis. I wish he had been there with us, to watch the film and witness his own work. He should have been part of those moments. But, well, it's destiny. There's nothing one can do about it."

Looking back at their time together on set, Jaideep described Dharmendra as warm, generous and disarmingly humble. "You feel incredibly lucky to be part of a project with such a legend. I had an amazing time working with him. The most beautiful thing is, despite his legendary status, he never made you feel like you were working with a superstar. He treated everyone like family. He was always cracking jokes, telling beautiful poems, and sharing stories that made the set feel alive."

Jaideep also recalled that he shared most of his scenes with Dharmendra in Ikkis, moments he now treasures deeply. He noted how Dharmendra’s presence would instantly lift the mood on set, putting everyone at ease. One memory, in particular, has stayed with him — when the senior actor affectionately touched his cheek and said, "Kinna sona munda hai" (You’re such a handsome guy). For Jaideep, that simple, playful compliment from an icon carried more weight than any accolade.

About Ikkis

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Ikkis chronicles the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, and his extraordinary bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film features Agastya Nanda in the lead role, with Simar Bhatia, Jaideep Ahlawat and Dharmendra in pivotal parts, the latter lending the film a rare emotional resonance in what stands as his final cinematic performance.

Read
Published at : 10 Jan 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
