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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesKhushi Kapoor To Headline 'Mom 2', Film Set For November 2026 Theatrical Release: Report

Khushi Kapoor To Headline 'Mom 2', Film Set For November 2026 Theatrical Release: Report

Khushi Kapoor is reportedly set to return with Mom 2, the sequel to Sridevi’s acclaimed 2017 thriller. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film is expected to release in November 2026.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 05:06 PM (IST)

Khushi Kapoor is reportedly gearing up for one of the most significant projects of her career. According to Free Press Journal, the actor will headline Mom 2, the sequel to Sridevi's critically acclaimed 2017 thriller Mom. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film is expected to arrive in cinemas in November 2026, marking a deeply personal milestone for Khushi as she steps into a project closely connected to her late mother's cinematic legacy.

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Khushi Kapoor Begins A New Chapter With Mom 2

After making her acting debut as Betty in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, Khushi Kapoor went on to feature in Nadaaniyan and Loveyapa, both of which received a lukewarm response. Now, according to a report of Free Press Journal, the young actor is looking ahead with Mom 2, a film that could mark a turning point in her career.

The sequel has been produced by her father, Boney Kapoor, and has been filmed extensively across Noida and Greece. The cast also includes Jisshu Sengupta and Karishma Tanna in key roles.

Source Praises Khushi Kapoor's Performance

A source who watched the film's rushes told the publication that they were highly impressed with Khushi Kapoor's performance and believes audiences will see a different side of the actor.

“Khushi will knock you out with her performance. It's almost as if KK's a new actor altogether. Though it is usually her sister Janhvi, who is compared to her mom, this time, Khushi has sprung a pleasant surprise on everyone by bringing her A-game to this emotional-thriller. And, yes, you can see shades of Sridevi in her, just as is the case with Janhvi.''

The source further added, “By enhancing her own act and giving Mom 2 her all, Khushi has not only done her dad, Boney and her mom, Sridevi proud, she will make the world sit up and notice her new-avatar. Perhaps, post Mom 2, a new phase of Khushi's career will unfold.”

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A Sequel To Sridevi's Acclaimed Final Film

Mom 2 follows the legacy of the 2017 thriller Mom, directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film became especially significant as it was Sridevi's final screen appearance before her untimely death in February 2018.

Her powerful performance in the film earned her the National Award for Best Actress, which was conferred posthumously. With Mom 2, Khushi Kapoor is set to continue the journey of a film that remains one of the most celebrated titles in her mother's career.

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 05:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sridevi Boney Kapoor Khushi Kapoor ENtertainment News Mom 2
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