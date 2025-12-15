Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen Backs ‘Charak’, A Dark Tale Where Faith Blurs Life & Death

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMoviesKerala Story Director Sudipto Sen Backs ‘Charak’, A Dark Tale Where Faith Blurs Life & Death

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen lends support to the film ‘Charak’, a gripping narrative that explores how faith can both create and destroy, blurring the line between devotion, life and death.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 04:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Presented by Sipping Tea Cinemas and Sudipto Sen Productions, the makers have officially announced the title of their upcoming Hindi feature film, CHARAK – Fair of Faith, a film that explores the blurred boundaries between misplaced devotion, human greed, life, and death.

Internationally acclaimed National Film Award–winning filmmaker Sudipto Sen, best known for the unprecedented blockbuster The Kerala Story (2023), steps into a new creative chapter with Charak, marking his first film as a producer.

With Charak, Sen aims to ignite a national conversation, challenging comfort zones while remaining firmly grounded in the lived grassroots realities of India.

Charak is directed by Shieladitya Moulik. Renowned film producer Rajesh Bhatt serves as the Associate Producer, Amarnath Jha as the Creative Director, while the screenplay is written by Farauq Malik, shaping the film’s overarching creative vision and thematic depth.

The announcement marks the beginning of a cinematic journey into largely unexplored territory, one that is rarely approached with restraint and sensitivity. Without revealing plot details, Charak hints at a narrative that delves into the fragile intersections of belief, consequence, and human frailty.

Speaking about the film, Sudipto Sen, Producer and Founder of Sipping Tea Cinemas, shared: “Faith has the ability to heal, inspire, and destroy. CHARAK explores how faith creates and destroys. The boundary between devotion is blurred, where life and death make no judgments. The film exists in that uncomfortable space between belief and consequence, where humanity is tested in silence.”
The makers also announced the film’s theatrical release date as March 06, 2026.

Rather than presenting itself as a conventional narrative, Charak is designed to unfold gradually within a cinematic universe, allowing its ideas to resonate beyond the screen. The makers emphasize that this is only a title announcement, and that the film’s multi-layered narrative will be revealed in due course.

Published at : 15 Dec 2025 04:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sudipto Sen The Kerala Story Director Charak Film Charak Movie Charak Movie Story
Read more
Bengal Sports Minister Resigns Over Chaos At Messi's Kolkata Stadium Event
National Herald Case: Relief For Sonia, Rahul Gandhi As Delhi Court Refuses To Take Note Of ED Chargesheet
Luthra Brothers Land In Delhi After Being Deported From Thailand
Bengal SIR Draft List Released: Where And How To Check Your Name
