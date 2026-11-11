Kerala Film Bodies Challenge New CBFC Rules, Say Film Titles Cannot Be Changed At Will

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CBFC's new title guidelines spark Kerala film industry criticism.

Industry bodies argue guidelines create uncertainty, disrupt marketing plans.

Film bodies cite past title changes, causing significant release delays.

They plan minister meeting, considering legal action against CBFC.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has come under criticism from film industry bodies in Kerala over its latest guidelines for filmmakers. The new advisory states that film titles and release dates will not be treated as final, regardless of how far promotional activities have progressed. The Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce and the Film Producers Association have questioned the move, arguing that it could create uncertainty for producers and disrupt film marketing plans. Their objections come amid concerns that the board is seeking greater control over decisions that filmmakers believe should remain within their creative and commercial domain.

Kerala Film Bodies Question CBFC's Powers

Anil Thomas, president of the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce, told OnManorama that a confirmed title is necessary well before a film reaches theatres. Producers register titles with the chamber, which then checks with other film chambers to ensure that the same name has not already been taken.

The process also involves screening proposed titles to ensure they do not contain offensive or obscene references. Thomas argued that allowing the CBFC to have the final say over film titles would amount to an ‘unnecessary expansion of its powers’. “There is already considerable intervention from the Censor Board. We cannot allow a situation where it gets ultimate control over film titles as well,” he said.

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B Ragesh, president of the Film Producers Association, also opposed the advisory, pointing out that a film's title is closely linked to its commercial identity. He said producers build publicity campaigns, marketing material and audience recognition around a chosen name.

“Why do we give films titles in the first place? It is because we want them to have an identity. Everything associated with a film is marketed under that name. I am currently making a film titled Mattanchery Mafia. Imagine doing all the promotions and publicity under that name, only to be told two days before its release that I have to change the title. In Kerala, at least 200 films are released every year. Imagine the situation if all of them have to be promoted without a confirmed title until shortly before release. Just like a script, a film's title is also an artistic expression. It is not right to exercise control over it,” he said.

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Janaki V vs State Of Kerala Faced Title Change

The latest objections have brought attention back to the controversy surrounding Janaki V vs State of Kerala last year. Directed by Pravin Narayanan, the film featured Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran and faced certification delays over its original title, Janaki vs State of Kerala.

The CBFC reportedly sought a title change because of the film's sensitive subject and the association of the name Janaki with Sita. It also reportedly asked for 96 changes, which the filmmakers claimed were communicated verbally. The Kerala High Court intervened after the film's release was delayed due to the pending certification. It sought clarification from the CBFC, while several film organisations staged a protest outside the board's regional office.

A resolution was eventually reached. The film was renamed Janaki V vs State of Kerala, and the proposed changes were reduced to two. The name Janaki was also muted in two courtroom scenes. The film revolves around a sexual assault survivor. Another Malayalam film, TV Renjith's Oru Bharatha Sarkar Ulpannam, faced a similar issue in 2024 and had to drop the word 'Bharatha' from its title to secure certification.

Film Industry Considers Further Action

The Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce and the Film Producers Association are planning to meet state cultural affairs minister PC Vishnunadh to discuss the new advisory and seek a resolution.

The organisations are also reportedly considering legal action if their concerns are not addressed. Their opposition centres on the need for clarity in the certification process, particularly when producers have already invested time and money in registering titles and promoting their films.

The issue now raises a wider question about how far the CBFC's authority should extend over a film's identity and release plans.