Kartik Aaryan celebrated his 35th birthday on November 22 with a major announcement, stepping into film production with his new banner, Dopamine Studios. The actor also revealed his first project as a producer, Kaaliya, a monster thriller in which he will play the lead role. Sharing the film's first-look poster on social media, Kartik offered a glimpse of a story inspired by Indian heartland mythology and folklore. The film brings him together with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and will be directed by Sandeep Modi. Kaaliya is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on May 5, 2028.

Kartik Aaryan Announces Kaaliya On 35th Birthday

Kartik Aaryan introduced his production house, Dopamine Studios, on his birthday and shared the first look of Kaaliya, his debut production venture. The actor will also headline the film, which is being described as a monster thriller.

BIGGG ANNOUNCEMENT… KARAN JOHAR - KARTIK AARYAN JOIN FORCES – NEW MONSTER THRILLER ‘KAALIYA’ ANNOUNCED – 5 MAY 2028 RELEASE… On the occasion of #KartikAaryan’s birthday, #DharmaProductions and #DopamineStudios announce their ambitious monster thriller #Kaaliya. The makers have also locked the film’s theatrical release date: 5 May 2028. Rooted in the richness of #Indian heartland mythology and folklore, #Kaaliya will be directed by #SandeepModi… The film marks his first *#Hindi theatrical* outing, following his acclaimed work on series such as #TheNightManager and #Aarya. A Dharma Productions and Dopamine Studios presentation, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Marijke deSouza, and Kartik Aaryan. A Dharma Productions film, #Kaaliya will be released worldwide by Dharma Productions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 22, 2026

Alongside the poster, Kartik wrote, "Shri Krishna sent it away. We, humans, brought it back." The line offers a hint of the film's premise, which draws on Indian folklore and mythology to build a story set against the backdrop of the country's heartland.

Kaaliya Brings Kartik Aaryan And Karan Johar Together

Kaaliya is being jointly produced by Kartik's Dopamine Studios and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film will be directed by Sandeep Modi, who has previously earned recognition for his work on series such as The Night Manager and Aarya. The project marks his first Hindi theatrical film as a director.

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The makers have scheduled the film's theatrical release for May 5, 2028. The announcement also marks Kartik's first major project reveal following his National Film Award win.

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Kartik Aaryan's Work Front

Kartik won the Best Actor in a Leading Role award at the 72nd National Film Awards for playing Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar in the 2024 biographical sports drama Chandu Champion.

The actor has several projects lined up, including Naagzilla, an untitled film directed by Anurag Basu and co-starring Sreeleela, and Captain India. He was also seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, alongside Ananya Panday, Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania.

With Kaaliya, Kartik Aaryan is taking on a new role behind the camera as a producer while continuing to lead projects as an actor.