Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Panday’s Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri To Release On December 25

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's romantic comedy, 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri', directed by Sameer Vidwans, has moved its release date from Valentine's Day 2026 to Christmas 2025.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Fans of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday have a reason to celebrate! The release date of their much-awaited romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri has been officially advanced. Originally scheduled for a Valentine’s Day 2026 release, the film will now light up theatres this Christmas — on December 25, 2025.

A Festive Treat for Fans

On Monday, the makers unveiled a vibrant new poster featuring Kartik and Ananya, announcing the updated release date. In the image, Ananya is seen cheerfully holding onto Kartik’s shoulders as the duo shares a warm, playful smile — hinting at the film’s lighthearted romantic tone.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Kartik wrote,“I am coming again!! This time CHRISTMAS 25th DECEMBER.”

About Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic comedy is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora.

The film marks Kartik Aaryan’s first collaboration with Karan Johar, adding to the buzz surrounding the project. Vidwans previously directed Kartik in the hit 2023 romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani — a film that earned praise for its heartfelt storytelling and chemistry between the leads.

Why the Change in Release Date?

The decision to move up the release came after Alia Bhatt’s spy action film Alpha, originally slated for a Christmas 2025 release, was postponed. Yash Raj Films officially announced that Alpha will now release on April 17, 2026, to allow more time for high-quality VFX work and post-production.

With the slot now open, Dharma Productions seized the festive window for Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, positioning it as a perfect holiday entertainer for families and rom-com lovers alike.

A Perfect Christmas Romance

With its fresh pairing, upbeat energy, and Sameer Vidwans’ flair for heartfelt storytelling, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri promises to deliver laughter, love, and festive cheer when it arrives in theatres this Christmas.

 

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Kartik Aaryan Ananya Panday Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri
