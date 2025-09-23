Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Karan Johar Wins National Film Awards 2025, Calls It An Emotional Full Circle

Karan Johar on Tuesday said there was a lot of gratitude, excitement and energy in his heart to receive the National Film Award for his 2023 film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani'.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 07:27 PM (IST)
New Delhi: Karan Johar on Tuesday said there was a lot of gratitude, excitement and energy in his heart to receive the National Film Award for his 2023 film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' for the best popular film for wholesome entertainment.

The producer-director, known for hits like "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Kal Ho Naa Ho", "My Name is Khan", is in Delhi to receive the National award.

"This is my third national award in a row. In 2021, we got it for "Shershah" and in 2022 we got best VFX for "Brahmastra" and most wholesome and popular entertainer of the year (award) this year. There's a lot of energy, excitement and inspiration in my heart right now and a lot of gratitude," he told Doordarshan at the National Awards red carpet.

"Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani", starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, marked Johar's return to directing after 2016's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

This is Johar's third national award in a row and his fourth one overall. The moment marks a full circle for Johar who was nominated in the same category for his directorial debut, "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai".

"Whenever we get a national award, I feel like I have done something right to win over hearts, the audience, the jury and to reach this stage. A lot of respect and gratitude to the jury. I am excited, there are three words in our category, 'wholesome', 'popular' and entertainer so what else does a director want? This is even more special because my first national award was in this category for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' (debut film). So after 27 years to come to the same category is an emotional moment for me," the filmmaker added.

In 2021 Johar won special jury award for "Shershaah", in 2022 he won the special award for best VFX for "Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva" and most wholesome and popular entertainer of the year this year for "Rocky Aur Rani...".

"Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani" was produced by Johar's Dharma Productions. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 07:27 PM (IST)
Karan Johar National Film Award
