Karan Johar Announces RN Kao Biopic, R&AW Founder’s Story To Release In 2028

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karan Johar announced R&AW founder R.N. Kao biopic.

Film based on Nitin Gokhale's book releases August 2028.

Dharma Productions, Leo Media depict Kao's intelligence agency creation.

Story covers R&AW's formation, first mission during 1971 war.

Karan Johar is bringing the story of R&AW founder Rameshwar Nath Kao to the big screen. The filmmaker has announced a theatrical film based on Nitin Gokhale’s book R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster, with its release scheduled for August 11, 2028. The project was first announced in January 2020, when Dharma Productions revealed plans to adapt the book. Six years on, the long-awaited film finally has a release date, while casting and other production details remain undisclosed.

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Dharma Productions Teams Up With Leo Media Collective

Dharma Productions is teaming up with Leo Media Collective for the large-scale theatrical project centred on Rameshwar Nath Kao, the founder of India’s external intelligence agency, R&AW. The announcement came on September 21, 2026, marking 58 years since the agency was founded. The film’s 2028 release is expected to align with R&AW’s 60-year milestone.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Karan Johar wrote, “He built the invisible…but history remembers his impact. Today marks 58 years of R&AW and we're thrilled to announce our film on the story of RN Kao, the man who operated in the shadows & brought to light an institution we know today as R&AW - and its first mission. Based on the book Gentleman Spymaster by Nitin Gokhale, his story comes alive on big screens on 11 August, 2028”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Speaking to Variety about the project, Karan Johar said, “Leo media has painstakingly been researching and dramatising this narrative with passion for the past two years, we want this film to be a gripping story based on true facts to pay homage to R&AW and honour their milestone year with a solid motion picture … all of us at Dharma are so excited to get going,” Johar said.

What Will The R.N. Kao Film Be About?

Variety reported, the story will span the period from 1955 to 1971, covering the events that preceded the formation of R&AW and leading up to its first mission during the 1971 war against Pakistan. Kao is regarded within Indian intelligence circles as a key figure in shaping the country’s espionage establishment, with successive R&AW chiefs crediting his strategic approach.

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Who Was R.N. Kao?

Rameshwar Nath Kao (1918-2002) was an Indian intelligence officer and bureaucrat who played a major role in the development of the country’s intelligence establishment. In 1968, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi appointed him as the founding Secretary of R&AW. Kao remained at the helm of the agency until 1977.

The upcoming film is expected to centre on the creation of R&AW, Kao’s role in building the organisation and the agency’s first mission. With the announcement, Johar has brought a long-gestating project back into the spotlight while setting a firm 2028 theatrical date.