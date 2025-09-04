Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Karan Johar Opens Up On His Shelved Film Takht: 'Every Film Has Its Own Time And Fate'

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday opened up about his now-shelved film "Takht", saying that he still wishes to make a period movie someday.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 07:50 PM (IST)
Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday opened up about his now-shelved film "Takht", saying that he still wishes to make a period movie someday.

At the trailer launch event of the film "Mirai - Super Yodha", Johar said he spent over two years on the project and when it was shelved, he felt heartbroken.

"I was going to make a feature film (Takht) that was historical. And then for various circumstances, including the pandemic, there was a stop on that film. I researched that film for two and a half years and wrote that film.

"It was just very heartbreaking when I couldn't make it at that time. So I did dabble. Every film has its own time and fate... So hopefully in my trajectory there will be such a film," Johar told reporters.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The filmmaker had announced "Takht", an epic story set in the Mughal era, in August 2018.

He had also unveiled the star-studded cast for the movie -- Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

The movie, which would have traced the relationship between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh, had a screenplay by Sumit Roy.

Johar is currently distributing "Mirai", featuring "Hanu-Man" star Teja Sajja in the lead role.

The film, about a fearless warrior entrusted with the protection of nine sacred scriptures, is directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 07:50 PM (IST)
Karan Johar
