Kapil Sharma-led comedy Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, which hit theatres on December 12, struggled to find breathing space at the box office amid the dominance of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. Released a week earlier on December 5, Dhurandhar went on a record-breaking spree, significantly denting screen availability for other films, including Kapil’s sequel.

Makers announce re-release after curtailed theatrical run

The producers of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 have now confirmed that the film will return to cinemas with a re-release planned for January 2026. In an official statement, the makers acknowledged that the movie’s initial run was affected due to limited screens, largely because multiplexes were occupied by competing releases.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Despite these constraints, the film opened to ₹1.85 crore on its first day and has collected ₹12.31 crore at the Indian box office so far, according to Sacnilk.

“Even with limited screens, Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 managed to make audiences laugh, entertain and relive the franchise’s charm with its light-hearted comedy and situational humour. Keeping the ongoing excitement of the fans in mind, Producer Mr Ratan Jain has decided to re-release the film once again in January 2026,” the statement read.

The makers added that the exact release date will be announced soon.

Cast, producers and franchise legacy

The sequel features Hira Warina, Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury, Manjot Singh and Parul Gulati alongside Kapil Sharma. The film is produced by Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain, with Abbas Mustan also backing the project.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 follows the legacy of the 2015 comedy Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which starred Varun Sharma, Manjari Fadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, Sai Lokur and Elli Avram. The original revolved around Kapil’s character Kumar Shiv Ram Kishan, a man juggling marriages with four women, and went on to become a popular entertainer.