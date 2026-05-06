The film 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' is set to release in theaters on June 12. This was announced by the makers on Wednesday.
Kangana Ranaut Announces Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, 26/11-Inspired Film Releases This June
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, starring Kangana Ranaut, is set inside Cama Hospital on the night of the 26/11 attacks and chronicles how medical staff held their ground as terror unfolded outside.
- Kangana Ranaut's
- Film depicts hospital staff's bravery during 2008 Mumbai attacks.
- Story highlights ordinary people's quiet heroism and sacrifice.
- Ensemble cast includes Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, and Ranaut.
Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut's thriller "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata", inspired by the true story of hospital staff who saved 400 lives during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, will release in theatres on June 12, the makers announced on Wednesday.
Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film is set inside Cama Hospital on the night of the 26/11 attacks and chronicles how nurses, ward boys, cleaners, lift operators, security staff and administrative workers held their ground as terror unfolded outside.
“We usually celebrate big, dramatic acts of heroism, but real courage is much quieter, it steps in, stays back, and does what needs to be done. 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' tells an untold story of courage, sacrifice, humanity, and unity—of ordinary people who stood between terror and life itself.
"This is desh bhakti in its truest sense, where duty turns into action. I feel proud to be part of a story that pays tribute to those who held the city together in its toughest moments," Ranaut said in a statement.
Producer Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios said the film reflects the spirit of the country through its people. "It brings that out through a story of a vulnerable time and strong women," he added.
Tapadia said the film is "about the triumph of courage over fear, compassion over chaos, and sacrifice in the face of danger," adding that it honours ordinary people -- especially women -- who made life-and-death choices when it mattered most.
The ensemble cast features Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan alongside Ranaut.
Presented by Pen Studios, the film is produced by Pen Studios, Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment. It will be distributed by Pen Marudhar.
(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the release date of Kangana Ranaut's new film 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'?
What is the inspiration behind the movie 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'?
The film is inspired by the true story of hospital staff who saved 400 lives during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. It specifically focuses on events at Cama Hospital during the 26/11 attacks.
Who are the main actors in 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'?
Kangana Ranaut stars in the film, alongside an ensemble cast including Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, and Esha Dey, among others.
What is the central theme of 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'?
The movie highlights the quiet courage, sacrifice, humanity, and unity of ordinary people, particularly hospital staff, who showed bravery during the 26/11 terror attacks.