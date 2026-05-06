Kangana Ranaut Announces Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, 26/11-Inspired Film Releases This June

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut's

Film depicts hospital staff's bravery during 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Story highlights ordinary people's quiet heroism and sacrifice.

Ensemble cast includes Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, and Ranaut.

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut's thriller "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata", inspired by the true story of hospital staff who saved 400 lives during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, will release in theatres on June 12, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film is set inside Cama Hospital on the night of the 26/11 attacks and chronicles how nurses, ward boys, cleaners, lift operators, security staff and administrative workers held their ground as terror unfolded outside.

“We usually celebrate big, dramatic acts of heroism, but real courage is much quieter, it steps in, stays back, and does what needs to be done. 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' tells an untold story of courage, sacrifice, humanity, and unity—of ordinary people who stood between terror and life itself.

"This is desh bhakti in its truest sense, where duty turns into action. I feel proud to be part of a story that pays tribute to those who held the city together in its toughest moments," Ranaut said in a statement.

Producer Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios said the film reflects the spirit of the country through its people. "It brings that out through a story of a vulnerable time and strong women," he added.

Tapadia said the film is "about the triumph of courage over fear, compassion over chaos, and sacrifice in the face of danger," adding that it honours ordinary people -- especially women -- who made life-and-death choices when it mattered most.

The ensemble cast features Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan alongside Ranaut.

Presented by Pen Studios, the film is produced by Pen Studios, Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment. It will be distributed by Pen Marudhar.



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