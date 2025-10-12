Kajol, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actresses, added another feather to her illustrious cap by bagging her 7th Filmfare Award. To mark the milestone, she treated her fans to a nostalgic Instagram post that perfectly captured her three-decade-long journey in cinema.

Then and Now: Kajol’s Iconic Throwback

The actress shared a heartwarming then-and-now collage featuring herself and Shah Rukh Khan — one from 1995 when she won her first Filmfare Award for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and another from last night’s event.

In her caption, Kajol reflected on her journey, writing,“That was then. This is now… Most epic throwback ever!! Thank you @filmfare for my 7th black lady. (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

The post instantly struck a chord with fans, celebrating not only Kajol’s achievement but also her enduring bond with co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

Anupam Kher Presents the Iconic Trio Their Trophy

Veteran actor Anupam Kher had the honor of presenting the prestigious trophy to Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, and Karan Johar — the legendary trio who defined the 1990s era of Bollywood romance.

Kher shared a video from the ceremony featuring him on stage alongside SRK, Kajol, Karan Johar, and host Maniesh Paul. In a touching moment, Kajol expressed her gratitude, saying,“I am very grateful to be here on this stage with some of my favourite close friends, and yes, the ’90s were so much fun for us.”

Shah Rukh was also seen giving a warm hug to Kher as he received the honour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Kher’s Nostalgic Tribute to the 90s Era

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Kher wrote, “Thank you @filmfare for a great evening celebrating the brilliance of cinema! It was an absolute pleasure to hand over the #Filmfare lady to @karanjohar @iamsrk and @kajol for being the iconic trio of the 90s. The warmth shared on stage was beautiful, heartwarming and nostalgic! 90s certainly was the best time for cinema, love, bonding and togetherness!”

A Starry Night in Ahmedabad

The 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 were held at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, with Shah Rukh Khan returning as host after nearly 17 years, joined by Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul. The night was filled with glamour, nostalgia, and a celebration of cinematic excellence.

The Evergreen SRK-Kajol Magic

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan’s on-screen chemistry remains unmatched even after decades. The duo has delivered some of Bollywood’s most iconic films together, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Karan Arjun (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), My Name Is Khan (2010), and Dilwale (2015).

Their reunion on stage served as a beautiful reminder of why they continue to be Bollywood’s most beloved on-screen pair.