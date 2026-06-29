Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentMoviesJr NTR, Trivikram Srinivas Team Up Again After Eight Years; Is The Film Based On Lord Muruga?

Jr NTR, Trivikram Srinivas Team Up Again After Eight Years; Is The Film Based On Lord Muruga?

Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas are reuniting after eight years, with the film's announcement poster sparking fan speculation about a possible Lord Muruga-inspired story.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 09:21 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jr. NTR, Trivikram Srinivas reunite for new film.
  • Announcement poster with symbolic imagery sparks fan theories.
  • Massive pan-Indian venture anticipated from successful filmmaker duo.
  • Plot, cast, release details remain undisclosed; high anticipation.

One of the most eagerly awaited partnerships in Telugu cinema will take place when Jr NTR and director Trivikram Srinivas reunite for a new feature film after over eight years apart. Fans and the film industry were immediately buzzing about the project as the makers posted an eye-catching poster on social media to officially promote it.

Jr NTR, Trivikram Srinivas's Upcoming Film

The announcement poster for Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas's upcoming film shows a trishul with a DNA-shaped cloud enveloping it. A battlefield can be seen in the background. The text on it reads: “One spear, one purpose, one divine reckoning.”

ALSO READ |Alia Bhatt Gets Upset Over Whistles At Alpha Event In Jaipur; Asks Organisers ‘Who Gave Them...?’

The announcement poster features the phrase, “Born in the North, Forged in the Heartland, Worshipped in the South Now... A tale destined to belong to the universe,” accompanied by symbolic imagery that has fuelled speculation across social media. Many admirers speculate that Lord Muruga (Kartikeya), a highly renowned god in southern India whose origins are likewise connected to the Himalayas in Hindu mythology, may have served as the project's inspiration.

Nevertheless, no official information about the plot has been made public and the filmmakers have not verified these hypotheses. 

A Reunion Fans Have Been Waiting For

The latest action drama that Jr NTR and Trivikram collaborated on was Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava - released in 2018, which was both critically and commercially successful. Since then, fans have frequently voiced their wish to see the actor-director team work together once more.

At a time when multilingual audiences are still drawn to pan-Indian films, their most recent project unites two of the biggest personalities in Telugu cinema. The reunion is expected to be one of the most highly watched shows currently under development, according to industry observers.

Big Pan-Indian Venture

The movie is anticipated to be produced on a massive scale under Harika & Hassine Creations in collaboration with NTR Arts, carrying on the expanding trend of Telugu films being produced for Indian audiences. Expectations are already high because of the successful track records of both Jr NTR and Trivikram, even though the production team has not yet disclosed the remaining cast or technical crew.

The announcement also coincides with a busy time in Jr NTR's career, as the actor is growing his footprint in pan-Indian cinema while juggling several high-profile projects.

ALSO READ |Ravi Kishan Reflects On His Career In Films, Recalls Being Mocked In The 90s: 'My Time Came After 34 Years'

What's Next?

While anticipation for the new partnership is still growing, Jr NTR has a full schedule ahead of them, including Prashanth Neel's Dragon, which is slated to open in theatres in June 2027. Their reunion is much more anxiously awaited because Trivikram Srinivas is currently working on Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47. Only the announcement poster has been made public thus far; the movie's title, supporting cast, music composer and release date have not yet been disclosed. Fans are anticipated to keep deciphering the poster and conjecturing about the project's potential mythical setting until further information becomes available, making it one of the most talked-about upcoming Telugu movies.




Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is reuniting for a new film project?

Jr. NTR and director Trivikram Srinivas are reuniting for a new feature film after over eight years. Their last collaboration was the critically and commercially successful 'Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava' in 2018.

What details were revealed in the film's announcement poster?

The poster shows a trishul with a DNA-shaped cloud, a battlefield, and the text “One spear, one purpose, one divine reckoning.” It also included a tagline hinting at a universal tale.

What kind of project is this new film expected to be?

The movie is anticipated to be a massive-scale pan-Indian venture. It will be produced under Harika & Hassine Creations in collaboration with NTR Arts.

What fan theories have emerged from the announcement poster?

Many admirers speculate the project may be inspired by Lord Muruga (Kartikeya) due to the symbolic imagery and accompanying text. The filmmakers have not verified these hypotheses.

Has the film's title or cast been announced yet?

No, only the announcement poster has been made public so far. The movie's title, supporting cast, music composer, and release date have not yet been disclosed.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 29 Jun 2026 09:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Telugu Cinema Jr NTR Trivikram Srinivas
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Jr NTR, Trivikram Srinivas Team Up Again After Eight Years; Is The Film Based On Lord Muruga?
Jr NTR, Trivikram Srinivas Team Up Again After Eight Years; Is The Film Based On Lord Muruga?
Movies
South Cinema Line-Up This Week: 8 Big Releases Including 'Rao Bahadur' And 'Dark' Promise Theatrical Blast
South Cinema Line-Up This Week: 8 Big Releases Including 'Rao Bahadur' And 'Dark' Promise Theatrical Blast
Movies
Peddi Hindi OTT Release: Ram Charan's Film To Stream On Netflix This July, But Hindi Version Faces Delay
Peddi Hindi OTT Release: Ram Charan's Film To Stream On Netflix This July, But Hindi Version Faces Delay
Movies
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Chauhaan’ Under Fire; Kshatriya Parishad Calls It An Attempt To Politicise Rajput Identity
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Chauhaan’ Under Fire; Kshatriya Parishad Calls It An Attempt To Politicise Rajput Identity
Advertisement

Videos

Ram Mandir Donation Scam: Probe Deepens as Evidence Trail Reaches Banks, Trust Under Fresh Scrutiny
Ayodhya Donation Probe: New CCTV Footage, Trust Questions, and Expanding Investigation Raise Fresh Concerns
Punjab Sacrilege Law Row: Akal Takht Gives Mann Government One-Month Deadline to Amend Controversial Bill
Breaking: Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust Calls Early Meeting as Restructuring and Leadership Changes Come Under Focus
Ayodhya Donation Probe: Gopal Rao’s Presence at Ram Lalla Aarti Sparks Fresh Questions Amid SIT Investigation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget