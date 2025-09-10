Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Jolly LLB 3 Trailer: Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi Return With Fiery Courtroom Face-Off

The trailer of Jolly LLB 3 promises a fiery courtroom clash as Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi battle it out with humour, drama, and wit. Fans call it the perfect blend of nostalgia and fresh energy.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 03:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Jolly LLB 3 trailer: The wait is over! The much-anticipated trailer of Jolly LLB 3 has finally dropped, and it’s already setting the internet abuzz. The third instalment of the courtroom comedy-drama franchise brings Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi back in the spotlight, locking horns in a battle of wit, humour, and moral dilemmas.

A glimpse into Jolly LLB 3 trailer

The three-minute preview gives fans a taste of the chaos to come, with both Jollys trying to outsmart each other in the courtroom. The central conflict unfolds around a farmer-versus-politician case, adding both drama and depth to the franchise’s signature comedy.

Akshay’s Jolly finds himself in a bind after siding with the wrong camp in the legal battle, leading to a string of sharp exchanges with Arshad’s character. Their constant sparring keeps Justice Tripathi, played once again by Saurabh Shukla, visibly frustrated. True to the Jolly LLB brand, the trailer mixes satirical humour with socially relevant undertones, promising both laughs and thought-provoking moments.

 
 
 
 
 
Social media reactions

Within minutes of the trailer’s release, fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram with reactions. Many celebrated the reunion of Akshay and Arshad, calling their chemistry the film’s biggest strength.

One user wrote, “Jolly LLB 3 trailer is giving nostalgia + hype together.” Another fan noted, “Classic mix of humour, courtroom drama & strong dialogues.”

Others pointed out how the trailer balances entertainment with strong themes: “JollyLLB3 trailer largely worked for me. A strong subject. Akshay, Arshad & Saurabh Shukla in their elements. Seems like humour & emotions will land well. The cut felt a bit all over the place tho. Also, the rawness from earlier films seems missing, it all looks too perfect. (sic).”

Jolly LLB 3 cast and release date

Alongside Akshay, Arshad, and Saurabh Shukla, the ensemble cast includes Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Gajraj Rao, and Seema Biswas, each adding weight to the drama. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film is slated to hit theatres on September 19, 2025.

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 03:31 PM (IST)
Arshad Warsi Akshay Kumar Jolly LLB 3
