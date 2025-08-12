Jolly LLB 3 Teaser: Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi Return To Battle It Out In Courtroom

Jolly LLB teaser: The much-anticipated teaser of 'Jolly LLB 3', directed by Subhash Kapoor, dropped on Tuesday, bringing together Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi for a legal face-off that promises equal measures of wit and chaos. The third chapter in the beloved courtroom comedy series sees the two “Jollys” from the earlier instalments locking horns under the weary watch of Judge Sunderlal Tripathi, once again portrayed by Saurabh Shukla.

Clocking in at 1 minute 30 seconds, the teaser first reintroduces audiences to Arshad Warsi’s Jagdish Tyagi from Meerut, the original Jolly from the 2013 film. Soon after, we meet Akshay Kumar’s Jagadishwar Mishra from Kanpur, the lead from the 2017 sequel. The Meerut Jolly confidently insists he’s a changed man, but his Kanpur counterpart quickly throws him off balance by becoming his rival in court.

Saurabh Shukla, reprising his much-loved judge role, delivers some of the teaser’s sharpest moments, closing it with a comical outburst that the two Jollys exist only to “ruin his life.” There’s even a cheeky nod to his “Kallu Mama” persona from the 1999 cult classic Satya, much to fans’ delight.

Netizens react

Social media lit up with reactions after the teaser’s release. One YouTube user gushed, “This one is going to be epic just like Hera Pheri, Khatta Meetha, De Dana Dan.” Another declared, “Akshay + Arshad + Saurabh = Full entertainment.” A third joked, “Ye film dekhne ke baad hi mai LLB kar raha hoon (I pursued LLB after watching this film).” Several even crowned it “the comedy blockbuster of the year” based purely on the teaser.

The excitement extended to Bollywood, with Bhumi Pednekar writing on Instagram, “Tooooooooooooo good!!!” while Chitrangada Singh responded with clapping emojis.

About Jolly LLB 3

Following 'Jolly LLB' (2013) and 'Jolly LLB 2' (2017), the latest instalment continues the satirical take on the Indian legal system, with a fresh rivalry at its centre. The film is backed by producers Aruna Bhatia, Dimple Kharbanda, and Naren Kumar. Saurabh Shukla’s Judge Tripathi, a constant presence in both previous films, once again serves as the reluctant referee in the duo’s courtroom antics. 'Jolly LLB 3' is scheduled to hit theatres on September 19.