'John Wick' Animated Prequel Officially Greenlit; Keanu Reeves To Return As Hitman

Keanu Reeves is set to return as the legendary assassin in an animated John Wick prequel, which has officially received the greenlight from Lionsgate. The film will revisit the events leading up to the first movie, focusing on the near-impossible mission that allowed Wick to break free from his obligations to the High Table and build a life with Helen, the love of his life. The studio confirmed the development during its earnings call on Thursday, although further plot details remain under wraps.

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'John Wick' Animated Prequel Gets Official Greenlight

The upcoming film will be directed by Shannon Tindle, known for Ultraman: Rising and Kubo and the Two Strings. Ryan and Kaz Firpo have been brought on to write the screenplay.

The production team includes Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee for Thunder Road, franchise director Chad Stahelski for 87Eleven Entertainment, and Point Grey. Reeves will also serve as a producer, while Nathan Kahane is attached as an executive producer.

The story will take audiences back to the period before the events of the first John Wick film. It will follow the assassin as he undertakes the Impossible Task to settle his debt to the High Table and earn his freedom to be with Helen.

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Keanu Reeves' Return To The 'John Wick' Franchise

Talk of Reeves returning to the franchise gathered momentum after the ending of John Wick: Chapter 4 appeared to bring his character's journey to a close. Lionsgate first announced plans for the animated prequel in April 2025, alongside the development of John Wick: Chapter 5, with Reeves expected to return.

The prequel has been in development for several years. Chad Stahelski first discussed plans for an animated project in late 2023, suggesting that it could take an anime-inspired approach. At the time, however, the project was described as a potential television series rather than a feature film centred on Wick's past.

The studio later confirmed its prequel plans at CinemaCon in 2025. Meanwhile, the franchise is also expanding through a Caine spin-off, with Donnie Yen directing and starring in the project. Production on that film wrapped in July 2026.