Actor John Abraham is all set to unveil his latest geopolitical thriller, Tehran, streaming from August 14 on ZEE5. The film, inspired by the 2012 bombing targeting Israeli diplomats in New Delhi, has already stirred interest — but John has also sparked a larger conversation about the surge of nationalist-themed movies in Indian cinema.

John Abraham on films like Chhaava and The Kashmir Files

In a candid chat with India Today, John weighed in on the growing appeal of politically charged films like Chhaava and The Kashmir Files. Both have achieved remarkable box office success but not without courting controversy over their polarizing narratives.

He observed, “We need censorship, but the way it has been overseen… It’s a bit of a question mark. They have been good with us, but I have also been responsible for the way I have made my films. I am not right or left wing. I am apolitical. What is worrying to me is that right-wing films find a huge audience, and that’s when you ask yourself as a filmmaker, what line will you toe—am I going to take the commercial line or stay true to what I want to say? I have chosen the latter.”

When asked if he would ever venture into making films similar to Chhaava or The Kashmir Files, John was clear in his stance. “I haven’t seen Chhaava, but I know that people have loved it—and also The Kashmir Files. But when films are made with the intent to sway people in a hyper-political environment and such films find an audience, that is scary for me. To answer your question, no, I have never been tempted, and I will never make those kinds of films.”

For context, Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal as Sambhaji Maharaj, the Maratha ruler who stood against the Mughal Empire. Despite its massive box office haul close to ₹800 crore, the film has been criticized for distorting historical facts. The Kashmir Files, which depicts the plight of Kashmiri Pandits, won the National Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration but ignited heated political debates nationwide.

About Tehran

Looking ahead, Tehran is directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Maddock Films. John plays ACP Rajeev Kumar, a police officer drawn into a tense international crisis involving India, Israel, and Iran.

The story takes inspiration from the real-life 2012 attack on Israeli diplomat Tal Yehoshua Koren. Despite facing a ban on theatrical release due to political sensitivities, John is determined to champion daring, socially relevant storytelling. He shared his disappointment, saying it was “heartbreaking” to forgo cinemas but assured viewers that Tehran offers a compelling and authentic narrative.