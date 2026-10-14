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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesKangana Ranaut’s ‘Queen Forever’ Gets Breather As Bombay HC Rejects Phantom Studios’ Plea To Halt Film

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Queen Forever’ Gets Breather As Bombay HC Rejects Phantom Studios’ Plea To Halt Film

Kangana Ranaut’s Queen Forever has received temporary relief after the Bombay High Court declined Phantom Studios’ plea for an interim injunction against JioStar.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bombay High Court denied interim injunction against JioStar's 'Queen Forever'.
  • Phantom Studios alleges 'Queen Forever' infringes its 2014 film rights.
  • Phantom filed Rs 250 crore lawsuit, claiming joint ownership.
  • JioStar denies allegations, stating 'Queen Forever' is independent production.

The Bombay High Court declined to grant an interim injunction against JioStar India over its upcoming film Queen Forever. The decision, taken on October 14, comes months after the announcement of Kangana Ranaut's film Queen 2, as Phantom Studios challenges the film's development, alleging that it infringes its rights in the 2014 hit Queen.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Ranabaali’ Gets CBFC Clearance With Zero Cuts, U/A Certificate

JioStar Denies The Allegations

JioStar has enied Phantom Studios’ allegations, maintaining that Queen Forever is an independent production rather than a continuation of the original film.

After considering the arguments presented by both sides, the Bombay High Court declined to issue an interim injunction on Wednesday. The ruling concerns Phantom Studios’ request for temporary relief, while the underlying dispute remains a separate matter.

Why Did Phantom Studios Sue JioStar?

According to a report of Bar and Bench, Justice Sandeep Marne refused to grant interim relief to Phantom Studios, which claims that Queen Forever is an unauthorised sequel to the original film.

Phantom Studios first filed a Rs 250 crore lawsuit against JioStar India, alleging violations of a 2012 co-production agreement and a 2022 deed of novation. According to the studio, both the parties, with JioStar formerly operating as Viacom18, jointly own equal rights to the intellectual property and derivative works associated with Queen.

Phantom has argued that any sequel, prequel or adaptation of the film would require its consent under the agreements.

ALSO READ: ‘Pura Desh Jantar Mantar Banega’: Prakash Raj Reacts After Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Sent To Judicial Custody

What Did Phantom Studios Seek?

In its interim application, Phantom Studios asked the court to temporarily restrain JioStar and the other defendants from producing, releasing or promoting any sequel or adaptation of Queen, including Queen Forever, without its written permission until the case is decided.

The studio maintained that its agreement with JioStar entitled both parties to a 50% share in the rights to any future sequel or prequel. It also stated that it had not approved any sequel, adaptation or derivative work based on the 2014 film.

The lawsuit, filed through the legal firm Rashmikant and Partners, seeks to prevent the film’s release and claims Rs 250 crore in damages.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Bombay High Court's recent ruling concerning JioStar India?

The Bombay High Court declined to grant an interim injunction against JioStar India over its upcoming film Queen Forever. This decision was made on October 14.

Why did Phantom Studios sue JioStar India?

Phantom Studios filed a lawsuit alleging Queen Forever is an unauthorized sequel that infringes its rights to the 2014 film Queen. They claim violations of co-production agreements.

How did JioStar India respond to the allegations?

JioStar denied Phantom Studios' allegations, maintaining that Queen Forever is an independent production. They state it is not a continuation of the original film Queen.

What specific relief did Phantom Studios seek from the court?

Phantom Studios asked the court to temporarily stop JioStar from producing, releasing, or promoting Queen Forever without their written permission until the main case concludes.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bombay High Court MUMBAI KANGANA RANAUT JioStar Queen 2 Queen Forever Phantom Studios
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