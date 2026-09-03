Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom It ranked 10th among Kollywood's highest-grossing films globally.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan was among the most awaited films of the year, with expectations running particularly high because it was billed as the superstar’s final film before he fully turns his attention to politics. However, the film’s box-office journey did not match the massive anticipation surrounding it. A delayed release and online leaks reportedly affected the film even before its theatrical run gained momentum. After its release, Jana Nayagan received mixed-to-negative reviews and struggled at the box office. Despite this, Vijay’s immense popularity helped the political action thriller cross the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide. With the film’s theatrical run now concluded, here is a look at its reported closing collection.

Jana Nayagan Lifetime Collection

Made on an estimated budget of around Rs 350-375 crore, Jana Nayagan was reportedly one of the most expensive films of Vijay’s career. Despite its high production cost, the film did not manage to recover its reported budget through its theatrical earnings. According to figures reported by Koimoi, the film closed its domestic theatrical run with a gross of Rs 234.05 crore, including Rs 198.32 crore from India. Tamil Nadu remained its biggest market, contributing around Rs 146.16 crore, while Karnataka finished with approximately Rs 26 crore. The film also recorded an overseas gross of Rs 93.15 crore. Taking its domestic and overseas earnings together, Jana Nayagan finished with a worldwide gross of approximately Rs 327.2 crore.

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Jana Nayagan Enters Kollywood’s Top 10

Despite falling short of expectations, Jana Nayagan has managed to secure a place among the highest-grossing Tamil films worldwide. With a reported worldwide collection of Rs 327.2 crore, the film surpassed Suriya’s Karuppu, which reportedly ended its run at around Rs 315 crore. However, Vijay’s film could not overtake Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran, which has a reported lifetime worldwide collection of Rs 339.65 crore. According to the Koimoi figures cited for this ranking, Jana Nayagan stands at number 10 among the highest-grossing Kollywood films worldwide.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Kollywood Films Worldwide

According to the figures cited from Koimoi, the current top 10 are:

2.0 – Rs 652.31 crore Jailer – Rs 607.28 crore Leo – Rs 606.42 crore Coolie – Rs 516.81 crore Ponniyin Selvan 1 – Rs 489.51 crore The Greatest of All Time – Rs 458.44 crore Vikram – Rs 416.83 crore Ponniyin Selvan 2 – Rs 344.71 crore Amaran – Rs 339.65 crore Jana Nayagan – Rs 327.2 crore

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About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, alongside Pooja Hegde, Mamita Baiju and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in the political action thriller. The film was released theatrically on July 23 and marked a significant point in Vijay’s career as he prepares to focus more closely on his political journey. While Jana Nayagan could not deliver the blockbuster numbers initially expected from a Vijay film, its reported Rs 327.2 crore worldwide collection places it among Kollywood’s top 10 global grossers.