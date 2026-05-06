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HomeEntertainmentMoviesJana Nayagan Title Card Shows Vijay As Chief Minister, Fans Go Wild In Theatres

Jana Nayagan Title Card Shows Vijay As Chief Minister, Fans Go Wild In Theatres

Videos from South theatres showed fans celebrating a new Jana Nayagan title card featuring Vijay as Chief Minister.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 06 May 2026 08:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Film's release delayed, possibly due to political references.

Theatres in South India turned into full celebration zones after videos went viral showing a new title card of the film Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay. Fans were seen cheering, dancing, and celebrating inside theatres as the clip spread online.

Fans Go Crazy Over Title Card

The viral video showed a title card that read, “Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C. Joseph Vijay in Jana Nayagan.” This instantly grabbed attention and got loud reactions from the audience in theatres. Many social media users also called it a historic moment, saying it was the first time an actor-turned-leader was shown this way in a film title card.

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However, it is still not clear which theatre first played this updated version.

After Vijay’s recent political success, fans had already been demanding that the film reflect his new role. The title card, with the “Chief Minister” tag, seems to match that public excitement and celebration.

Production Team Reacts

Producer Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions also congratulated Vijay on X, saying, “Heartiest congratulations to our ‘Jana Nayagan’, Thalapathy Vijay sir, on scripting history today against all odds. It is indeed a revolution and one that will echo for generations to come.”

ALSO READ | From Early Flops To Mass Superstar: Meet The Producer Who Changed Thalapathy Vijay's Career

Jana Nayagan Release Date

The film had earlier missed its planned January 9 release. Later, the makers aimed for February, but that too did not happen. Reports suggest the delay is linked to political references in the film, which brought it under review during the Model Code of Conduct period.

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju. Billed as Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan is still waiting for its theatrical release.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is involved in the production of Jana Nayagan?

Jana Nayagan is directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. It stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 08:41 PM (IST)
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Thalapathy Vijay Jana Nayagan
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