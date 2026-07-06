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English NewsEntertainmentMovies‘Jana Nayagan’ To Release On July 24? ‘Mr Bhaarath’ Producer Drops Big Hint About Vijay’s Film

‘Jana Nayagan’ To Release On July 24? ‘Mr Bhaarath’ Producer Drops Big Hint About Vijay’s Film

Jana Nayagan Release Date: After a months-long wait, Vijay's final film - shot before he became Tamil Nadu Chief Minister - is expected to release on July 24.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 11:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mr Bhaarath targets late July, pending Thalapathy Vijay's film.
  • Mr Bhaarath's release date hinges on Jana Nayagan's schedule.
  • Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan, faced censor board delays.

The team behind director Niranjan’s debut film Mr Bhaarath, which starred YouTuber-turned-actor Bhaarath, is eyeing a release in the second half of July. However, the final release date will depend on when Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan hits theatres.

‘Jana Nayagan’ To Release On July 24?

Producer Sudhan Sundaram, in an interview with IANS, said that the makers are eyeing a July 24 release. However, they are watching closely to see whether Vijay’s last film - Jana Nayagan -  locks in the same date.

“It is true. We are considering the possibility of releasing our film on July 24 this year. It depends on Jana Nayagan’s release. If Jana Nayagan releases on July 24, we will pull back and push our film’s release to a later date. Else, we will consider coming out on July 24,” news agency IANS quoted the producer as saying. 

ALSO READ| Jana Nayagan Release Update: Vijay’s Final Film May Finally Hit Cinemas In July After Months Of Delay

About Mr Bhaarath

The film is a romantic comedy centered on an easygoing, simple-hearted protagonist named Mr Bhaarath. Both lead actor Bhaarath and director Niranjan are established YouTube content creators making their first foray into feature filmmaking. The shoot wrapped in July of last year. 

The project is presented by filmmaker Lokesh Kanakaraj and jointly produced by Sudhan Sundaram, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Jagadish Palanisamy, under the banners Passion Studios, G Squad, and The Route. 

ALSO READ| Satluj Controversy Explained: Why ZEE5 Pulled Diljit Dosanjh’s Film

The supporting cast includes Samyuktha Viswanathan, Bala Saravanan, Nidhi Pradeep, R Sunder Rajan, Linga, and Adithya Kathir.

Behind the camera, the technical team includes cinematographer Om Narayan, editor Dhivakar Dennis, and music composer Pranav Muniraj. Bhavna Govardan serves as art director, shaping the film’s visual look, and Navadevi Rajkumar designed the costumes. Sound design is credited to Suren G and Azhagiyakoothan, choreography to Azhar, and stunt coordination to Amrin Abubakar.

Why ‘Jana Nayagan’ Has Been Delayed

Jana Nayagan has stayed in the spotlight largely because it marks TVK Chief and Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s last on-screen role. The film had initially been lined up for a Pongal release in January, but those plans fell through after it was sent to a Revising Committee under Rule 24 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules following its December submission to the Censor Board - clearance that, as of this report, still hadn't come through.

The project is directed by H Vinoth, with Vijay leading a cast that includes Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon.

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About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 11:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Jana Nayagan Mr Bhaarath
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