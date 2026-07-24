Jana Nayagan OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Vijay's Film Online

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan digital release sparks fan curiosity.

Prime Video deal failed; ZEE5 now negotiating for streaming rights.

Film opened strongly, earning Rs 78.27 crore worldwide.

H. Vinoth directed; Vijay stars as former IPS officer.

Following a strong theatrical opening, Thalapathy Vijay's political action drama Jana Nayagan has sparked curiosity among fans about its digital release. While the film continues its successful run in cinemas, there is growing speculation over which streaming platform will secure its OTT rights.

Jana Nayagan OTT Release: When And Where To Watch

According to trade reports, Prime Video was initially in talks to acquire the film's digital rights for around Rs 110 crore. However, the deal reportedly did not materialise due to multiple delays in the film's release schedule and concerns over piracy affecting its digital value.

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Reports also suggest that ZEE5 later entered negotiations with an offer of around Rs 50 crore. Despite the speculation, the makers have not officially announced the OTT platform or streaming date.

Jana Nayagan Enjoys Strong Box Office Start

Jana Nayagan has enjoyed a solid start at the box office. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 41 crore (net) in India on its opening day and was screened in 13,067 shows nationwide. Its India gross is estimated at Rs 48.27 crore, while the film earned around Rs 30 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide opening-day gross to approximately Rs 78.27 crore.

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The Tamil version led the collections with Rs 36.50 crore, followed by the Telugu version (Rs 2.75 crore) and the Hindi version (Rs 1.75 crore). Across all languages, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 41.6 per cent, with Tamil Nadu contributing the strongest response.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is the official Tamil adaptation of Bhagavanth Kesari. The film stars Thalapathy Vijay as former IPS officer Vettri Kondan, who takes responsibility for the daughter of a deceased friend. The ensemble cast also features Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Mamita Baiju in key roles.