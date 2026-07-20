Jana Nayagan was meant to be Vijay’s last film before he entered politics full-time. That plan didn’t quite play out - the actor has since become Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Now, with the film releasing while Vijay holds the CM’s office, the makers have given his character a playful twist, at least in the new teaser.

Jana Nayagan New Teaser

Sharing the teaser, KVN Productions wrote, “Raavanamavan daa for a reason. Jana Nayagan from July 23.”

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The announcement teaser opens to show Vijay taking down his enemies in a flurry of action-packed sequences, showcasing gunfights, fistfights, and more. He is also seen in multiple avatars - right from a police officer to a prisoner. Towards the end of the teaser, he is seen in a white shirt and black jacket, echoing his present-day look as Tamil Nadu’s CM and cleverly blurring the line between his on-screen character and real-life role.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth and produced under the KVN Productions banner, Jana Nayagan features Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 23, with advance bookings already open across India and overseas.

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According to trade data, Jana Nayagan has crossed Rs 10 crore in advance bookings in India, with more than 4.35 lakh tickets sold across 4,314 shows.

Tamil Nadu leads the pre-sales chart with Rs 4.87 crore, followed by Karnataka at Rs 3.04 crore, and Kerala has contributed Rs 1.69 crore to the overall total.