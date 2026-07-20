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English NewsEntertainmentMovies‘Jana Nayagan’ New Teaser Shows Vijay’s Transformation Into Tamil Nadu CM Ahead Of July 23 Release: WATCH

‘Jana Nayagan’ New Teaser Shows Vijay’s Transformation Into Tamil Nadu CM Ahead Of July 23 Release: WATCH

Starring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay in the lead, Jana Nayagan is slated for a theatrical release on July 23. The film has already crossed Rs 10 crore in advance bookings across India.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 08:45 PM (IST)

Jana Nayagan was meant to be Vijay’s last film before he entered politics full-time. That plan didn’t quite play out - the actor has since become Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Now, with the film releasing while Vijay holds the CM’s office, the makers have given his character a playful twist, at least in the new teaser.

Jana Nayagan New Teaser

Sharing the teaser, KVN Productions wrote, “Raavanamavan daa for a reason. Jana Nayagan from July 23.”

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The announcement teaser opens to show Vijay taking down his enemies in a flurry of action-packed sequences, showcasing gunfights, fistfights, and more. He is also seen in multiple avatars - right from a police officer to a prisoner. Towards the end of the teaser, he is seen in a white shirt and black jacket, echoing his present-day look as Tamil Nadu’s CM and cleverly blurring the line between his on-screen character and real-life role.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth and produced under the KVN Productions banner, Jana Nayagan features Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 23, with advance bookings already open across India and overseas.

ALSO READ| Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' Crosses Rs 10 Crore In Advance Sales Ahead Of July 23 Release

According to trade data, Jana Nayagan has crossed Rs 10 crore in advance bookings in India, with more than 4.35 lakh tickets sold across 4,314 shows.

Tamil Nadu leads the pre-sales chart with Rs 4.87 crore, followed by Karnataka at Rs 3.04 crore, and Kerala has contributed Rs 1.69 crore to the overall total.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is unique about Vijay's character in 'Jana Nayagan' given his current real-life role?

The film was initially planned as his last before politics, but he is now Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. The teaser playfully blurs the line between his on-screen character and his real-life role as CM.

When is 'Jana Nayagan' scheduled to be released?

'Jana Nayagan' is set to be released in theatres on July 23. Advance bookings are currently open across India and overseas.

How well has 'Jana Nayagan' performed in advance bookings?

The film has surpassed Rs 10 crore in advance bookings in India, with over 4.35 lakh tickets sold. Tamil Nadu leads the pre-sales, followed by Karnataka and Kerala.

Who are the lead actors and director of 'Jana Nayagan'?

The film stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles. It is directed by H Vinoth and produced under the KVN Productions banner.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 08:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Tamil NAdu Jana Nayagan
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