Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film editor Pradeep E Raghav suspended by association for bylaws violations.

Editor used non-members as assistants, violating organizational rules.

Though not directly involved, editor's negligence caused film leak.

Association withdrew cooperation to uphold industry integrity.

The South Indian Film Editors Association (SIFEA) has officially suspended the person who edited Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, days after it was leaked online in HD. Editor Pradeep E Raghav was suspended over repeated violations of organisational bylaws, even as he is not directly involved in the leak of the film.

Jana Nayagan Editor Suspended

The organisation even shared a press statement confirming the same. In it, it reportedly said, “It has been confirmed before the association’s executive committee that film editor Mr Pradeep E Ragav has continuously violated the laws of the Southern India Film Editor’s Association by employing non-members as assistants on all the films he works on, including Jana Nayagan. This act is against the rules of the association.”

ALSO READ| Centre Halts Release Of ‘Lawrence Of Punjab’ On OTT Over ‘Glorification’ Of Lawrence Bishnoi

The committee added that Raghav bypassed association rules by employing non-member assistants on several projects, including Jana Nayagan.

“Furthermore, although Mr Pradeep E Ragav is not directly responsible for the illegal release of the film Jana Nayagan on the internet, he has admitted that his negligence was the cause,” it added.

The body also decided to withdraw all cooperation from the editor to maintain industry integrity and prevent future security lapses. “The Southern India Film Editor's Association hereby announces the suspension of Mr Pradeep E. Ragav. During this suspension period, the association will not provide any cooperation to Mr Pradeep E Ragav.”

ALSO READ| Yami Gautam Read Quran For ‘Haq’, Took One And A Half Years To Understand Islamic Law

Jana Nayagan Leaked Online

The film was leaked while it was still awaiting CBFC certification. This led to a massive crackdown by the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing. A total of nine people have been arrested so far, with a freelance editor identified as the primary suspect responsible for accessing and distributing the footage.

Following the release, the Madras High Court has stepped in and issued a temporary injunction to block the distribution of the uncertified copy across social media, internet platforms, and cable networks.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth. The film features a star-studded ensemble, including Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Menon and Prakash Raj. It is produced by Venkat K Narayana. The film is made on a reported budget of Rs 300-Rs 500 crore.