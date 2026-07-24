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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesJana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay's Film Creates History; Surpasses Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal's Records

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay's Film Creates History; Surpasses Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal's Records

Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' opened with Rs 41 crore in India, driven by a strong Tamil response. The film earned Rs 36.5 crore in Tamil, Rs 2.75 crore in Telugu and Rs 1.75 crore in Hindi.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Thalapathy Vijay's
  • This film marks Vijay's final release before entering full-time politics.
  • It achieved the fourth-highest opening collection in Vijay's career.
  • Advance bookings alone garnered over Rs 28 crore nationally.

Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited political action thriller Jana Nayagan has made an impressive start at the Indian box office. Released on July 24, after a seven-month delay, the film has received a rousing response from audiences, with fans celebrating what is expected to be the superstar's final film before he shifts his focus to full-time politics.

Vijay's Final Film Gets A Flying Start

Directed by H Vinoth, the film witnessed exceptional demand even before its release, collecting more than Rs 28 crore in advance bookings, including blocked seats. The excitement translated into packed cinemas across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, where several shows ran to full capacity.

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According to the early estimates by Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected Rs 41 crore on its opening day across India.

The film earned the bulk of its revenue from the Tamil version, contributing Rs 36.50 crore, while the Telugu version collected Rs 2.75 crore and the Hindi version (released as Jan Neta) added Rs 1.75 crore to the total.

Fourth-Biggest Opening Of Vijay's Career

Although industry expectations suggested the film could touch the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide on its opening day, its domestic debut of Rs 41 crore was still enough to outperform the opening-day collections of several major Bollywood releases.

Jana Nayagan comfortably surpassed Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which opened at Rs 28.60 crore, and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which earned Rs 33.10 crore on its first day.

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The film has also become the fourth-highest opening film of Vijay's career, overtaking Sarkar, which had collected Rs 35.65 crore on its opening day.

Thalapathy Vijay's Top Opening Day Films

Among Vijay’s biggest opening-day grossers are Leo, which leads the list with Rs 64.80 crore, followed by Beast with Rs 49.30 crore. The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) collected Rs 44 crore on its opening day, while Jana Nayagan earned Rs 41 crore. Sarkar raked in Rs 35.65 crore, with Master close behind at Rs 34.80 crore.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is being promoted as Thalapathy Vijay's final film before his full-time political journey. The film features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamita Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain.

The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

With a powerful opening and strong audience turnout across South India, all eyes are now on whether Jana Nayagan can maintain its momentum over the weekend and emerge as one of the biggest Tamil blockbusters of the year.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Jana Nayagan an important film for Thalapathy Vijay?

It is promoted as Thalapathy Vijay's final film before he transitions to full-time politics. This makes it a highly anticipated release for his fans.

What was Jana Nayagan's opening day collection in India?

Jana Nayagan collected Rs 41 crore on its opening day across India. The bulk of this revenue, Rs 36.50 crore, came from the Tamil version.

Who directed Jana Nayagan and who are some of its cast members?

H. Vinoth directed the film. Its ensemble cast includes Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamita Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain.

How does Jana Nayagan's opening day performance rank in Vijay's career?

With Rs 41 crore, Jana Nayagan has become the fourth-highest opening film of Vijay's career. It surpassed Sarkar's opening day collection.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
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