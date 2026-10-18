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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesJames Cameron Lauds Marvel, As Avengers: Endgame Beats Avatar To Become Highest-Grossing Film Again

James Cameron Lauds Marvel, As Avengers: Endgame Beats Avatar To Become Highest-Grossing Film Again

James Cameron lauded Marvel after Avengers: Endgame beat Avatar's lifetime box office record with its recent re-release, crossing $2.925 billion worldwide.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 11:09 PM (IST)
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  • Re-release also previewed upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film developments.

The battle for the title of the highest-grossing film in cinema history has taken another dramatic turn. In a show of true sportsmanship, visionary director James Cameron took to social media to congratulate Marvel Studios after the Russo Brothers' Avengers: Endgame officially toppled Avatar to reclaim the top spot at the global box office. The Marvel tentpole achieved this monumental feat following its recent theatrical re-release as Avengers Endgame: Encore, sparking fresh craze among cinema-goers.

James Cameron Applauds Marvel’s Box Office Triumph

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Cameron shared a striking visual tribute featuring Marvel’s iconic superhero Iron Man being revered by Pandora's Na’vi tribe. This playful back-and-forth between Cameron and Marvel has been a beloved tradition for years. Back in 2019, when Endgame originally surpassed Avatar, Cameron shared a congratulatory message featuring the Na'vi phrase “Oel ngati kameie” (I see you). Marvel reciprocated the respect in 2021 when a re-release of Avatar briefly snatched the crown back.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by James Cameron (@jamescameronofficial)

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Meets Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Discusses State’s Film Industry Potential

Avatar Vs Avengers: Endgame — How The Numbers Stack Up

When Cameron's sci-fi epic Avatar hit theatres in 2009, it revolutionized 3D cinema, establishing an all-time record with a massive $2.74 billion haul (approx. Rs 26,020 crore). A decade later in 2019, Avengers: Endgame narrowly edged ahead by grossing $2.78 billion (approx. Rs 26,400 crore). Subsequent re-releases saw Avatar pull ahead once more, taking its global tally to $2.924 billion (approx. Rs 27,765 crore).

However, Marvel turned the tables again with the September re-release of Avengers: Endgame. Bolstered by an $86 million global opening weekend (approx. Rs 816 crore), the superhero spectacle pushed its lifetime box office total to a staggering $2.9255 billion (approx. Rs 27,780 crore), comfortably surpassing Avatar yet again. The re-release was heavily boosted by exclusive bonus footage teasing the highly awaited MCU chapter, Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled to hit theatres in December.

Also Read: Rajinikanth Mourns Deva’s Death, Visits Composer’s Residence To Pay Last Respects

What Lies Ahead For Marvel Fans

While Avengers: Endgame marked an emotional farewell for Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), fans are gearing up for his shocking return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Doomsday, where he steps in as the formidable villain Doctor Doom. Alongside him, franchise stalwarts including Chris Evans (Steve Rogers), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), and Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk) are slated to return, setting the stage for another record-breaking run at the box office.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current global box office total for Avengers: Endgame?

Following its September re-release, Avengers: Endgame's lifetime global box office total reached a staggering $2.9255 billion. This figure comfortably surpassed Avatar once again.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 11:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood Avatar Avengers James Cameron
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