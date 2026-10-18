Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Re-release also previewed upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film developments.

The battle for the title of the highest-grossing film in cinema history has taken another dramatic turn. In a show of true sportsmanship, visionary director James Cameron took to social media to congratulate Marvel Studios after the Russo Brothers' Avengers: Endgame officially toppled Avatar to reclaim the top spot at the global box office. The Marvel tentpole achieved this monumental feat following its recent theatrical re-release as Avengers Endgame: Encore, sparking fresh craze among cinema-goers.

James Cameron Applauds Marvel’s Box Office Triumph

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Cameron shared a striking visual tribute featuring Marvel’s iconic superhero Iron Man being revered by Pandora's Na’vi tribe. This playful back-and-forth between Cameron and Marvel has been a beloved tradition for years. Back in 2019, when Endgame originally surpassed Avatar, Cameron shared a congratulatory message featuring the Na'vi phrase “Oel ngati kameie” (I see you). Marvel reciprocated the respect in 2021 when a re-release of Avatar briefly snatched the crown back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Cameron (@jamescameronofficial)

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Avatar Vs Avengers: Endgame — How The Numbers Stack Up

When Cameron's sci-fi epic Avatar hit theatres in 2009, it revolutionized 3D cinema, establishing an all-time record with a massive $2.74 billion haul (approx. Rs 26,020 crore). A decade later in 2019, Avengers: Endgame narrowly edged ahead by grossing $2.78 billion (approx. Rs 26,400 crore). Subsequent re-releases saw Avatar pull ahead once more, taking its global tally to $2.924 billion (approx. Rs 27,765 crore).

However, Marvel turned the tables again with the September re-release of Avengers: Endgame. Bolstered by an $86 million global opening weekend (approx. Rs 816 crore), the superhero spectacle pushed its lifetime box office total to a staggering $2.9255 billion (approx. Rs 27,780 crore), comfortably surpassing Avatar yet again. The re-release was heavily boosted by exclusive bonus footage teasing the highly awaited MCU chapter, Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled to hit theatres in December.

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What Lies Ahead For Marvel Fans

While Avengers: Endgame marked an emotional farewell for Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), fans are gearing up for his shocking return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Doomsday, where he steps in as the formidable villain Doctor Doom. Alongside him, franchise stalwarts including Chris Evans (Steve Rogers), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), and Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk) are slated to return, setting the stage for another record-breaking run at the box office.