Rajinikanth’s much-awaited action thriller Jailer 2 has arrived in cinemas worldwide on October 15, 2026, amid considerable excitement among fans. The sequel to the superstar’s 2023 blockbuster Jailer has generated significant buzz ahead of its theatrical release, with advance bookings indicating strong audience interest. With Rajinikanth returning as the formidable Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, expectations are high for the film to make an impressive start at the box office.

According to early trends reported by Sacnilk, Jailer 2 has collected Rs 11.30 crore in India net as of 9:03 AM IST on Day 1. The film is currently running across 2,264 shows, and its box office figures are expected to change as more shows begin throughout the day. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the film’s opening-day collection, advance booking figures and theatre occupancy.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Updates

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection: Rs 11.30 Crore By 9 AM

According to the latest figures provided by Sacnilk, the Rajinikanth-starrer has collected Rs 11.30 crore in India net as of 9:03 AM IST on Day 1. The film’s reported theatre occupancy currently stands at 52%, indicating a promising start to its theatrical run. These are preliminary figures, and the collection is expected to change as the day progresses and additional shows contribute to the total.

The film is currently running across 2,264 shows. With Rajinikanth leading the cast and the sequel carrying the legacy of the first instalment, the opening-day performance will be closely watched by trade observers and fans alike. The final figures for Day 1 will provide a clearer picture of the film’s performance at the domestic box office.

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Jailer 2 Advance Booking Report

Advance bookings for Jailer 2 have generated considerable interest ahead of its theatrical release. According to the figures provided from Sacnilk, the film recorded Rs 41.48 crore in first-day pre-sales when blocked seats are included. Without blocked seats, the reported collection stands at Rs 37.60 crore.

The source also mentions an advance-booking figure of Rs 19.60 lakh as of 6 AM on Thursday, October 15. Since this figure appears inconsistent with the reported pre-sales totals, it should be verified against the latest Sacnilk data before publication.

Strong advance sales can offer an indication of audience interest, although the film’s final opening-day performance will also depend on walk-in audiences, show timings and occupancy across different regions.

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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection And Occupancy

Here is the opening-day box office snapshot based on the early figures available in the source.

Box Office Details Collection Day 1 collection (as of 8 AM) Rs 10.10 crore Total collection reported so far Rs 10.10 crore Shows currently running 2,264 Theatre occupancy Awaiting updated figures

Note: The figures mentioned above are preliminary and attributed to Sacnilk. The final Day 1 collection and occupancy figures may change as more data becomes available.

What Is Jailer 2 About?

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2023 action thriller Jailer. The first film introduced audiences to Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer whose past catches up with him when he embarks on a dangerous mission. The film combined action, drama and humour, earning a strong response from audiences.

According to the figures cited in the source, Jailer collected Rs 604.50 crore worldwide, including a reported domestic net collection of Rs 348.55 crore. The success of the first instalment has raised expectations for its sequel, with fans eager to see Rajinikanth return to the character.

Jailer 2 Cast And Crew

The cast of Jailer 2 includes Rajinikanth, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Yogi Babu and SJ Suryah, among other prominent actors.

The film is presented by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander, who composed the music for the first instalment, returns as the composer. Vijay Karthik Kannan has handled the cinematography, while R. Nirmal is the editor.

With its star-studded cast, returning creative team and the popularity of the original film, Jailer 2 is one of the major theatrical releases attracting attention in 2026. Its opening-day performance will become clearer as updated collection and occupancy figures emerge throughout the day.