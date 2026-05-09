Jackie Shroff’s 'The Great Grand Superhero' Gets May 29 Release Date, Actor Shares Poster

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 'The Great Grand Superhero' starring Jackie Shroff releases May 29.

Directed by Manish Saini, produced by Zee Studios.

Shroff aims to fulfill children's dreams, embodying a young spirit.

Film poster shared, featuring ensemble cast and veteran actors.

"The Great Grand Superhero", featuring Jackie Shroff, is set to release on May 29.

The film is directed by Manish Saini and has been produced under Zee Studios and Amdavad Films, according to a press release.

"With 'The Great Grand Superhero', we’re fulfilling every child’s dream. If your spirit stays young and your spine stays strong till 90, that itself makes you a superhero. Kids’ dreams should always come first," Shroff said in a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

The actor shared the poster of the film on his Instagram handle on Friday. "Phata poster, nikla Superhero Dadaji. The Great Grand Superhero aa rahe hain aap sab se milne. In Cinemas May 29," read the caption.

It also features Prateik Smita Patil, Bhagyashree Dasani, Sharat Saxena, Mihir Godbole, Durgesh Kumar, Saharsh Shukla, Shivansh Chorge, and Kumar Saurabh in pivotal roles Shroff's latest work is "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri", which released in 2025.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)