The Great Grand Superhero is scheduled to be released on May 29. Jackie Shroff shared the poster on Instagram with the release date.
Jackie Shroff’s 'The Great Grand Superhero' Gets May 29 Release Date, Actor Shares Poster
Jackie Shroff’s The Great Grand Superhero will release on May 29. Actor shares poster and details about the upcoming family entertainer.
- 'The Great Grand Superhero' starring Jackie Shroff releases May 29.
- Directed by Manish Saini, produced by Zee Studios.
- Shroff aims to fulfill children's dreams, embodying a young spirit.
- Film poster shared, featuring ensemble cast and veteran actors.
"The Great Grand Superhero", featuring Jackie Shroff, is set to release on May 29.
The film is directed by Manish Saini and has been produced under Zee Studios and Amdavad Films, according to a press release.
"With 'The Great Grand Superhero', we’re fulfilling every child’s dream. If your spirit stays young and your spine stays strong till 90, that itself makes you a superhero. Kids’ dreams should always come first," Shroff said in a statement.
View this post on Instagram
The actor shared the poster of the film on his Instagram handle on Friday. "Phata poster, nikla Superhero Dadaji. The Great Grand Superhero aa rahe hain aap sab se milne. In Cinemas May 29," read the caption.
It also features Prateik Smita Patil, Bhagyashree Dasani, Sharat Saxena, Mihir Godbole, Durgesh Kumar, Saharsh Shukla, Shivansh Chorge, and Kumar Saurabh in pivotal roles Shroff's latest work is "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri", which released in 2025.
(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
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Frequently Asked Questions
When is the movie scheduled to release?
Who directed and produced
The film is directed by Manish Saini. It has been produced by Zee Studios and Amdavad Films.
What is the main theme or message of
Jackie Shroff stated that the film fulfills every child's dream, suggesting that staying young at spirit and strong in spirit makes one a superhero. He emphasizes that children's dreams should always come first.
Besides Jackie Shroff, who else stars in
The film also features Prateik Smita Patil, Bhagyashree Dasani, Sharat Saxena, Mihir Godbole, Durgesh Kumar, Saharsh Shukla, Shivansh Chorge, and Kumar Saurabh in pivotal roles.