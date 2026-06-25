No, the movie does not reverse his death from Season 2. His return is possible because the film explores a period before his death and overlaps with the timeline of the first season.
Is Munna Bhaiya Alive? Mirzapur The Movie Teaser Brings Back Divyenndu; Fans Ask if He Has Been Resurrected
Is Munna Bhaiya alive in Mirzapur The Movie? The explosive teaser finally explains Divyenndu's return as the fan-favourite gangster while Kaleen Bhaiya prepares for another bloody power struggle.
The first teaser of Mirzapur: The Movie has been released, and while it is packed with bullets, bloodshed and familiar rivalries, one question immediately grabbed fans' attention: Is Munna Bhaiya actually alive?
The return of Divyendu's iconic character has started intense discussions online, especially after Munna’s dramatic death at the end of Season 2. However, the teaser makes it clear that the film is not undoing that storyline. Instead, it takes viewers back to an earlier chapter of the Mirzapur universe, allowing one of the franchise’s most beloved characters to return to the screen.
ALSO READ: Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee Join Mirzapur The Movie As Franchise Heads To The Big Screen
Why Munna Bhaiya Is Back In Mirzapur
Far from being a resurrection story, Mirzapur: The Movie is positioned as an origin tale set in 2018, unfolding before and alongside the events of the first season.
That timeline explains Munna Bhaiya’s presence. Since the film revisits the rise of Mirzapur’s criminal empire, audiences will once again see the reckless and ambitious heir battling for power before the events that eventually led to his downfall.
The teaser also shows Kaleen Bhaiya, played by Pankaj Tripathi, wrestling with concerns over whether Munna is truly capable of inheriting his empire. At the same time, Guddu and Bablu Pandit are seen moving steadily towards a confrontation that could reshape the balance of power in Mirzapur forever.
Fans React To Munna Bhaiya's Return
As expected, the teaser triggered a wave of reactions across social media, with many fans focusing on Munna Bhaiya's comeback.
One user wrote, "the show lost all its hype after munna bhaiya died. they had to reboot the universe and bring him back in a movie."
A second user said, "So Munna Bhaiya will be resurrected from the dead or will we pretend like that never happened in the movie?"
A third fan posted, "character so goated that the makers had to make an entire film for his return iykyk."
Another commented, "My take is that Munna bhaiya will be part of this episode but it will be a story of past. It is being done to create hype of the show again. Possibility of him being alive is nil as we clearly saw his last rites in the beginning of season 3."
Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu, Bablu And Munna Return
The teaser may reveal little about the film's detailed plot, but it does not need to. It instantly transports viewers back into the violent world that made the franchise a phenomenon.
The film reunites many familiar faces from the franchise.
Pankaj Tripathi returns as Akhandanand "Kaleen" Tripathi, continuing his reign over Mirzapur with the same ruthless authority that turned him into one of India's most memorable crime drama characters. Gang wars, betrayals and gunfights once again dominate the landscape.
Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit, while Jitendra Kumar steps into the role of Bablu Pandit. Their journey appears deeply connected to the rise of Mirzapur’s power struggles as they attempt to challenge Munna’s influence and establish themselves as forces to be reckoned with.
ALSO READ: Mirzapur: The Movie Teaser OUT; Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Promise Bigger Bhaukaal
So, Is Munna Bhaiya Alive?
The answer appears to be no.
The teaser strongly suggests that Mirzapur: The Movie is travelling back in time rather than reversing established events from the series. Munna Bhaiya's return is possible because the film explores a period before his death and overlaps with the timeline of the first season.
For fans who never truly moved on from one of the franchise's most iconic characters, that may be the next best thing.
Mirzapur: The Movie is set to arrive in cinemas on September 4, bringing the franchise's trademark bhaukaal to the big screen for the very first time.
Before You Go
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
Is Munna Bhaiya alive in Mirzapur: The Movie?
What is the timeline of Mirzapur: The Movie?
The film is an origin tale set in 2018, unfolding before and alongside the events of the first season. It revisits the rise of Mirzapur's criminal empire.
Why does Munna Bhaiya appear in Mirzapur: The Movie?
The movie takes viewers back to an earlier chapter of the Mirzapur universe. This allows Munna Bhaiya, an iconic character, to return to the screen in a prequel story.
When will Mirzapur: The Movie be released?
Mirzapur: The Movie is set to arrive in cinemas on September 4. It will bring the franchise's trademark 'bhaukaal' to the big screen.